'Umm Kulthum The Musical' to take place during Eid

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 6:10 PM

Celebrate the life of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum at Dubai Opera this Eid. Fans of the acclaimed artist will get a chance to watch her music come to life in a poignant and unforgettable manner through a special musical performance from May 3 to 5.

Known as Egypt’s Fourth Pyramid and “The Star of the Orient,” Umm Kulthum carved Arab history and moved women’s voices into the consciousness of the Arab world.

The musical is a tribute that tells the story of a woman who made it on her own in a man’s world, constantly rising against the tides, transforming her music, image, and style to become a legend.

Tickets for Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era - A Musical Tribute at Dubai Opera start from Dh350. Tickets are available for purchase at platinumlist.net.