'Umm Kulthum The Musical' to take place during Eid

Malhaar Baithak to bring in the joy of spring season on March 11 at the India club
Celebrate the life of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum at Dubai Opera this Eid. Fans of the acclaimed artist will get a chance to watch her music come to life in a poignant and unforgettable manner through a special musical performance from May 3 to 5.
Known as Egypt’s Fourth Pyramid and “The Star of the Orient,” Umm Kulthum carved Arab history and moved women’s voices into the consciousness of the Arab world.
The musical is a tribute that tells the story of a woman who made it on her own in a man’s world, constantly rising against the tides, transforming her music, image, and style to become a legend.
Tickets for Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era - A Musical Tribute at Dubai Opera start from Dh350. Tickets are available for purchase at platinumlist.net.
OTT is all about content, performances, and entertainment, and that is why there is a wider range of choices for various talents to pick and choose unlike in earlier days, says Gaurang Doshi.
From breakfast to eco-tourism and a thrilling ride, we've got you covered with these top options.
Critically acclaimed Filipino band will be playing two unreleased songs exclusively for the world fair March 9 at the Jubilee Stage
The inaugural indie rock invasion will take place March 11 and 12.
Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the women in your life today with these top options.
On the occasion of Women's Day, the sportswoman talks about the challenges of endurance racing and how she stays motivated
Kevin Conroy spoke to City Times about breathing life into a beloved animated character.
