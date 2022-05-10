Tulu film 'Raj Sounds & Lights' premieres in Dubai

VJ Vineeth stars in the film to be released soon in UAE.

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 11:55 AM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 11:58 AM

Movies of various Indian local languages are being shot in Dubai, as it is being considered the ideal location. Apart from shooting, premiere shows are also being held in the city. The recent is the Tulu movie, Raj Sounds & Lights, which was inaugurated at Marco Polo Hotel Ballroom in Deira recently.

The movie is produced by Anand N Kumpala and co-produced by B Ashok Kumar, Seetharam Shetty, Ajay Baliga, Suhan Prasad, Pawan Kumar, Nithin Raj Shetty and Arpith Adyar. The story is written by the actor himself, VJ Vineeth, while the screenplay is written by director Rahul Amin along with VJ Vineeth.

The movie actor said that it is receiving a huge appreciation even before the release due to its inauguration held in Dubai. “It just feels amazing, the response we are receiving as we started our promotion in Dubai. This is a city of success and inaugurating it here we shall also expect the same,” said Vineeth.

Directed by Rahul Amin, Raj Sounds & Lights, is being presented by the makers of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathye and Vaibhav Flix in association with Mango Pickle Entertainment. This will be distributed overseas by Sandhya Creation Overseas Movies.

The guests at the event were Sarvotham Shetty, president of UAE Bunts and Abu Dhabi Karnataka Sangha; Praveen Shetty, president, Karnataka NRI Forum Dubai; Frank Fernandes; actor Roshan Shetty and many more.

It is for the first time that a movie in Tulu is receiving an immense response in many countries including UAE and will be released across 11 countries; USA, United Kingdom, UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah), Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Nigeria, Zambia, Israel and 6 major cities in India; Mumbai, Pune, Baroda, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.