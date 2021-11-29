Sunny Leone thrills fans at Dubai brand launch

New Zealander reggae artist to bring 'island vibes'
Bollywood diva Sunny Leone drew crowds to the CBBC Big Sale grand opening at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 4, on November 25, which also saw the release of her cosmetic brand StarStruck. She posed for selfies with fans who had patiently waited for an opportunity to click a picture with her. She was surprised by a performance from the kids of Mad Dance, who performed to a medley of her songs at the event.
Vijay Samyani, Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group, was also present at the opening.
Sunny Leone stated, “This sort of performance, or should I say the surprise was never in my mind. The kids performed brilliantly and thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you, Vijay and CBBC Big Sale for such a memorable launch of my baby StarStruck.”
Leone’s new Starstruck range will be heading to retail and will be exclusively available at Brands4u Outlets across UAE.
The CBBC Big Sale is on till December 4 daily from 10am-10pm
