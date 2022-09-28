Popular comedian Zakir Khan to perform in Dubai

He will be in the city as part of his Tathastu World Tour

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 12:55 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 1:03 PM

Renowned Indian stand-up comedian, and storyteller Zakir Khan will be performing at The Agenda in Dubai on Friday, October 28, as part of his Tathastu World Tour. The event is organized by XPRNC and Milestone Entertainment.

Discovered in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-up Comedian Competition, Zakir gained popularity across the world and even appeared as a mentor and judge in Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan Seasons 2 & 3. Having recently signed with the streaming platform for three new stand-up specials, he continues to surprise his audience with authentic material that appeals to a diverse range of audiences.

Speaking about his upcoming performance in Dubai, Zakir said, “Dubai has always been so warm and welcoming, there was an instant need to come back and perform my latest show Tathastu for the loving audience here. With this show, I am excited to show my fans a more honest, vulnerable and unedited version of myself.”

