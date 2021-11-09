Michael Learns to Rock, Boyce Avenue to perform in Dubai

Must-see music fest of the year is happening on December 2

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:49 PM

Prepare to sing your heart out and fall in love all over again as Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) and American cover band Boyce Avenue perform their greatest hits on the Dubai stage on UAE National Day.

UAE Golden Year Music Festival with MLTR and Boyce Avenue Live in Dubai, billed as the must-see music fest of the year, will be held on December 2, 2021 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City where concertgoers can enjoy food and drinks in a picnic-style arena as the bands take them on a musical joyride from past to present. Emirati singing sensation Alira will be a guest performer, and will sing his hit song Take Flight, and other favourites. The concert is brought to Dubai by Creative Minds Events Organizing.

MLTR, composed of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz and Kare Wanscher, are expected to take UAE fans on a musical nostalgia with their hit songs like Sleeping Child, 25 Minutes, Paint My Love, That’s Why You Go Away, Take Me To Your Heart and Someday.

They will be joined by acoustic trio Boyce Avenue. Brothers Alejandro Luis, Daniel Enrique and Fabian Rafael Manzano will be doing their popular covers of modern and classic songs, as well as some of their original music.

Tickets to Michael Learns to Rock x Boyce Avenue in Dubai start at Dh250 and can be bought from Platinumlist and Virgin Megastores Tickets.