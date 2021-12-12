Head to Atif Aslam's NYE gig in Abu Dhabi

The star-studded charity event will be held on December 9.
Local Events1 week ago
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is returning to Abu Dhabi after several years to perform at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve spectacle. The live concert is being organized at Yas Island Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events.
A versatile talent, Atif has enthralled millions of fans across the globe with his super-hit songs including Bollywood tracks like Woh Lamhey, Dil Diyan Gallan, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi.
Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”
Atif Aslam’s live concert is a celebration of brilliant music and will definitely be a great way for audiences to unwind and connect with music lovers across the world.
The star-studded charity event will be held on December 9.
Local Events1 week ago
She released her cosmetic brand StarStruck at the event.
Local Events1 week ago
He will belt out all his hits including the iconic 'You're Beautiful'.
Local Events1 week ago
The Danish band is bringing its popular hits to Dubai on December 2.
Local Events2 weeks ago
Self-taught artist holds first exhibition in the city
Local Events2 weeks ago
To perform at Coca-Cola Arena at the end of December
Local Events2 weeks ago
Bollywood’s King of playback singing heading to our shores again
Local Events2 weeks ago
UAE YouTuber shares the formula to social media success ahead of VidCon Abu Dhabi
Local Events2 weeks ago