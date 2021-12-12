UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Head to Atif Aslam's NYE gig in Abu Dhabi

The versatile singer is performing in the city at the Etihad Arena.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

By CT Report

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 1:29 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is returning to Abu Dhabi after several years to perform at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve spectacle. The live concert is being organized at Yas Island Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events.

A versatile talent, Atif has enthralled millions of fans across the globe with his super-hit songs including Bollywood tracks like Woh Lamhey, Dil Diyan Gallan, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”

Atif Aslam’s live concert is a celebration of brilliant music and will definitely be a great way for audiences to unwind and connect with music lovers across the world.


More news from Local Events