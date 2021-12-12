Head to Atif Aslam's NYE gig in Abu Dhabi

The versatile singer is performing in the city at the Etihad Arena.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Report Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 1:29 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is returning to Abu Dhabi after several years to perform at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve spectacle. The live concert is being organized at Yas Island Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Portfolio Managing Events.

A versatile talent, Atif has enthralled millions of fans across the globe with his super-hit songs including Bollywood tracks like Woh Lamhey, Dil Diyan Gallan, Tu Jaane Na and O Saathi.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state of the art arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”

Atif Aslam’s live concert is a celebration of brilliant music and will definitely be a great way for audiences to unwind and connect with music lovers across the world.