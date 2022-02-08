Dubai music centre to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The art curator brings her immersive art experience to the city
Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, Dubai will pay tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar with its latest edition of Malhaar Baithak.
The group will celebrate the life and music of the Nightingale of India by playing her most iconic songs in the inaugural live session of Malhaar’s monthly concerts at the Crystal Lounge of India Club on Friday, February 11.
“Lata ji was a musician’s musician, and as artists we have been learning from her music every day. This edition of Malhaar Baithak is a humble tribute to someone whom we have idolised all our lives,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar.
The performance is scheduled to commence from 7.30pm and guests can listen to the iconic songs in an unplugged style played by Malhaar artists.
“Lata ji has recorded more than 50,000 songs in various languages. It is extremely difficult to make the playlist from her vast repertoire for this two-hour concert. However, we have selected some compositions, which we thought would be most relevant for this occasion,” said Sikidar.
For passes and inquiries about the concert, email Malhaar at info@malhaar.ae.
