Comedian Jo Koy heading back to Dubai

He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 4:51 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 4:56 PM

As they say, third time’s the charm! Jo Koy will be returning to Dubai on September 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena for his long-awaited Funny Is Funny show.

Dubai fans will be treated to a night of all-new, never-seen-before material from the Filipino-American comedian, who brings his unique life experience and colourful stories of his family to the stage.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” shares Jo Koy.

As one of today’s top stand-up comics, whose comedy has reached all kinds of people across the globe, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings of performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues.

Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny is presented by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Summer Surprises. Limited tickets from Dhs180 are available from jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.