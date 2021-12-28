Comedian Jo Koy delays his Dubai show to 2022

The American-Filipino comedian was expected to perform on December 29

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 2:29 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 2:43 PM

Mixed news for fans of American-Filipino comedian Jo Koy. The performer who was expected to be in Dubai on December 29 as part of his Funny is Funny World Tour, has had to reschedule his show since he and his team are unable to travel to the UAE due to unexpected circumstances.

However, the good news is that the hilarious Jo Koy, has rescheduled his performance for May 14, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

All tickets will remain valid for the new date. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled date, are advised to contact their point of purchase before January 16, 2022. Refunds could take upto 21 working days and will be reimbursed to the same card used for the transaction.

“We at Blu Blood appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at the next #blubloodexperience with Jo Koy on the 14th of May 2022 at the Coca Cola Arena,” said CEO, Shaaista Khan Osman.

From impersonations to stand-up, Jo Koy whose sets are inspired by his real life experiences is a standout performer who has been rocking up to sold-out shows in the US.