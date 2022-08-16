Around the UAE: Six things to do on August 16

From dining options to activities for kids, there's lots to do in the country today.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 10:23 AM

Special lunch menu

Weslodge Saloon is turning its business lunch into a much longer and tastier affair, extending the midday menu into the weekend and with seasonal plate additions. Indulge in North America’s finest comfort food classics from Monday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm at Weslodge Saloon City Walk. Priced at Dh85 for two courses, diners can pick from a starter and a main or main and dessert. Expect Seabass Ceviche, veggie-friendly zucchini carpaccio, Baja fish tacos and Casablanca bowl salad. Mains include luscious fried chicken laced with tabasco honey, a beetroot feta risotto and catch of the day or NY striploin straight from the hardwood & charcoal grill. Dessert of the day options are packed full of teeth-jangling beauties, from mixed burnt fruits with ice cream or fluffy crepes with dulce and strawberries.

Ladies Night

La Notte delle Stelle at Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort, has a treat in store for al ladies. Take in picturesque views of Ain Dubai and JBR Beach as you tuck into a three-course set menu, plus your choice of either three signature beverages or glasses of grape. Start with a Burrata di Bufala dish garnished with red and yellow plum tomatoes and luxurious black truffle, then try a pizza of your choice and wrap up the night with a Tiramisu Rivisitato or a Millefoglie filled with succulent red berries. Tuesdays from 8 pm to 2 am. Priced at Dh179 per person.

Calling junior reporters!

Legoland Dubai Resort has started its search for the next official Junior Reporters, offering four young UAE residents aged 6-11 years old, a golden opportunity to live their dream of becoming real reporters. The role will allow children to report first-hand from events taking place at Legoland Dubai Resort, covering Halloween, UAE National Day celebration, Festive season, Chinese New Year, VIP Experience and more. Every Junior Reporter will win four Annual Passes for his/her family. They will also receive an official certificate at the end of their adventure. All young UAE residents, speaking English or Arabic aged 6-11 years are welcome to submit a 30-40 sec. video in English or Arabic demonstrating ‘Why they would be awesome as a Junior Reporter’ and upload it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ImAJuniorReporter or e-mail it to SocialMediaDXB@legoland.ae no later than midnight of Monday, August 29. On September 7, four successful candidates will be named.

Footie fun at DSS

Football Mania comes to City Walk this DSS! Running until 4 September, football enthusiasts can enjoy three licensed games – OXO, Break it Soccer and Heroes Vs Invaders on a large digital wall alongside Xbox football games in The Courtyard on Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 10pm and on Friday to Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. Customers should present a receipt of minimum Dh100 spent at City Walk outlets to participate.

Colour your world

OliOli Colour Factory, a new temporary exhibition, is welcoming kids to have the most colourful summer with three exciting stations. At the Crayon Creation Station – You’ll be able to make your own crayon using beeswax and colour pigments and mould it into new and unique shapes. At The Appearance of Colour, you can change the colours of the rainbow installation using monochrome soduim lights. And the Sketch Junction is an open white space to try out your brand-new crayon and see where math and art meets with the harmonograph tables. Kids will even get to give their crayons a personality by naming and labelling their new colour. Access is included in every Standard PLUS Visit Ticket from Dh146 (for 1 Child + 1 Adult) until September 18.

Dine out in Sharjah

Located in City Centre Al Zahia, Sand offers Middle Eastern cuisine, showcasing eclectic Emirati, Arabian, Uzbek, Moroccan and Georgian culinary delights and dishes in a chic and modern setting. Open from 10am, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Call 052 566 9658 for more information or reservations.