UAE: 6 must-visit events around town

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

By WKND Desk Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 9:14 PM

Celebrating history

Five years ago, when the museum’s news broke out in the country, there was a buzz among museum fanatics and art lovers. This November 11, until November 13, 2022, from 7pm to 11pm, join the Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival as live performances from Majid Al-Muhandis, Omar Khairat and one more international artist will be held, making for a beautiful celebration of the Louvre on its five-year anniversary. For Omar Khairat, tickets start from Dh150, whereas for Majid Al Muhandis, tickets start Dh395. For more information on tickets for the artists, visit https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/events/louvre-abu-dhabi-grand-festival.

Festival by the mountains

As the weather gets pleasant, and the spirit of family outings and fun rise in the air, the Sharjah Business Women Council is hosting the perfect getaway. From 17 to 20 November 2022 visit Majlisna in Khorfakkan, a winter festival being organized from 5pm until 10pm. The festival will have food carts, workshops, entertainment, kiosks and much more. The main aim of the festival is to support businesswomen in the F&B sector and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their products. For more information, visit https://sbwc.ae/.

Old school grooves

If you are looking for an evening filled with old R&B and hip hop tunes, 808 Night at Cove Beach Dubai is the spot to be at. Every Friday, from 1pm until late night, gather with friends as you enjoy one of the best pool parties in town. With DJ’s like DJ Taz and DJ Mitchell, reminisce to the old days. Located at Bluewaters Island, Dubai, beat the heat with this splendid opportunity. For more information, visit https://covebeach.com/cove-events/8o8/.

DELISH treats

As winter approaches, classics like the Winter Garden are back with their festive winter celebrations. You must have seen the snow globes all over the Internet, made with a layer of breakable sugar dome to be cracked open with a wooden hammer. This goodie by Casa Pons consists of Belgian Hot Chocolate topped with a homemade toasted marshmallow which can be broken open. The drink comes with a sweet side where one can choose between their signature caramel pecans, or their donut bites filled with creamy custard and covered in powder sugar. Take friends and family as you devour this trendy delicacy.

Kings of EDM

Bringing 2016 nostalgia back, White Beach in Dubai will be hosting legendary pop-duo The Chainsmokers on Saturday, 12 November. The evening will begin at 5pm with other DJ personalities warming up the night with their songs, soon to be followed by the chart-topping duo. This will be their first performance in Dubai, since the release of their fourth studio album, So Far So Good, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. White Beach was recently renovated, providing ample of space and opportunities for guests. To book tickets visit https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/85181/the-chainsmokers-live-at-white-beach.

Fresh fabric hues

Pria Kataaria Puri’s collection is back in town this new season, bringing fresh colours, designs, and styles to you. With a range of kaftans, including maxi kaftan, off shoulder and cold shoulder cuts, jumpsuits, palazzos, dresses, tops, blouses, and rompers made out of pure Italian silk, there’s something for everyone. Check out the ‘Oh-so-pretty’ collection at MODISTA at Collage, Jumeriah 1, Dubai on November 15 and 16 from 11am until 8pm. Pick what speaks to you this season.