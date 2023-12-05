Shop green, be a hero: Uncover these local businesses in Dubai for a greener world

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 6:01 PM

Why not make your next shopping spree an eco-friendly adventure where you get to be a superhero and save our planet? We've uncovered a treasure trove of sustainable small local businesses that offer products that not only meet your needs but also contribute to a greener world.

As the global community converges at Expo City, Dubai, for COP28, addressing climate change takes centre stage in our collective consciousness. A powerful way for individuals to contribute to a sustainable future is by supporting small businesses committed to eco-friendly practices.

Here is our list of commendable businesses that you may have missed at Dubai Design Week.

My Backyard Chronicles

Located in Dubai Hills Mall, this is a haven for new parents with a conscience. Founders Clara and Fadi aim to deliver ethically sourced, sustainable play products from small enterprises and independent artists around the world. From toys made with organic and recycled materials to accessories crafted from sustainable resources, every piece carries a narrative of its past and sustainability.

Rumi

You deserve the best, and Rumi delivers just that. Rumi was developed by an avid yoga practitioner who creates a line of products for yoga based on personal knowledge and a desire for earthy, natural items. In a market flooded with products emphasising either aesthetics or practicality, Rumi blends the two, highlighting the Earth-conscious nature of their products, methodology, and biodegradability. Offering a range from organic treats to eco-friendly goods, this boutique caters to your physical health needs while championing a sustainable lifestyle. Indulge yourself and join the movement toward a greener world!

Folivana

Bring nature into your home with a visit to Folivana, an online biophilic design boutique based in Dubai. Specialising in sustainable indoor arrangements of flora with a splash of art. Folivana is a paradise for green thumbs and aesthetes alike. Hemin, the founder handmakes each terrarium, which requires zero maintenance with a touch of personalisation, hand printing and adding small characters with a big impact.

Goshopia

Embrace the elegance of sustainability with Goshopia's eco-friendly fashion, nestled in Dubai Marina. Each piece is crafted with a commitment to environmental responsibility, using recycled materials and ethical practices. Adorn yourself with a style that not only reflects your personality but also contributes to a greener, more conscious future.

28J

Located in Downtown Dubai, 28J is an exquisite line of acrylic and gold-plated silver jewellery conceived during a flight from Dubai to Beirut in the summer of 2008. Each piece is a testament to creativity taking flight. Drawing inspiration from architecture and geometric forms the creations are meticulously hand-assembled, ensuring a unique masterpiece. Replicas are exclusively crafted on order, emphasising the bespoke nature of these jewellery pieces.

Aiida

The DIFC-based home design brand, Aiida, aims to bring warmth to every home, creating spaces for shared memories. They curate a unique collection of rugs and furniture crafted by Egyptian artisans, embodying a commitment to giving back. Founded by four sisters inheriting a passion for handicrafts from their mother Aiida, the brand combines familial dedication with skilled artistry to enhance home aesthetics and support traditional craftsmanship.

Artisans of Palestine

Make a meaningful impact with your purchase as a portion goes towards bettering the world. Empower positive change by visiting 'Artisans of Palestine.' Their products not only enhance your life but also contribute to a noble cause. Shopping with purpose has never been more rewarding! Join the movement at their next pop-up at Ripe Market in Academy Park on December 10.