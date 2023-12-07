Sharjah Film Platform's sixth edition to celebrate the power of cinema

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 6:40 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 6:42 PM

The Sharjah Film Platform by the Sharjah Art Foundation is set to take place from December 8 to 17. The festival’s sixth edition will feature nearly 40 short and feature-length international films competing for the Sharjah Film Platform Awards, along with special screenings of notable works from the region. The event will include Q&A sessions with filmmakers, talks, and panel discussions focusing on ideas of solidarity and resistance. The screenings will be held at Mirage City Cinema and the Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts, as well as VOX Cinemas in City Centre Al Zahia.

ALSO READ: