Visit a dentist for a healthy heart? UAE doctors share 10 tips for cardiovascular fitness

Today is World Heart Day and doctors say it’s the best time to give ourselves a heart and be mindful of our lifestyle. It is actually not heartening to note that the incidence of heart attacks among young residents has surged in recent years in the UAE.
But that can be remedied. Highlighting this year’s theme for World Heart Day (celebrated every September 29) 'Use Heart, Know Heart,' UAE cardiologists have shared some practical tips to keep our hearts healthy.
Dr Houssein Ali Mustafa, consultant interventional cardiologist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, recommended:
Get moving: Aim to do 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week because doing physical exercise is one of the best ways to support a healthy heart. Exercise also helps manage your weight and stress levels in addition to helping your blood pressure and blood circulation.
Dr. Mohamed Al Gizy, cardiologist at Prime Medical Centre, Rahmania Mall, shared the following additional tips:
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, consultant interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital Mankhool, noted: “I've observed an alarming trend of UAE residents experiencing heart attacks in their 30s. This concerning phenomenon is primarily attributed to lifestyle factors, including sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, and increased stress levels. But by making lifestyle adjustments, we can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and promote heart health for everyone.”
