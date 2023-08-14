UAE: New robotic surgical system eases patient’s 30-year-old knee pain

The robotics-assisted approach ensures that the surgeon remains in full control throughout the procedure

Using a unique robotic-assisted tool, doctors at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) have successfully performed joint replacement surgeries for patients with complex knee problems, including on a man suffering from pain for more than 30 years.

The hospital introduced the latest version of a robotic-assisted surgical system, which allows doctors to perform knee replacement surgeries with greater precision and accuracy compared to conventional surgical methods.

The robotics-assisted approach ensures that the surgeon remains in full control throughout the procedure and contributes to enhancing surgical results with short and long-term outcomes for patients. And till date, the hospital has treated many patients using the new robotic knee joint replacement tool.

The first surgery was for a 52-year-old man who travelled from abroad to specifically undergo a knee replacement surgery by Dr Mohamed Muath Adi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and chair of the orthopaedics division.

For more than 30 years, the patient suffered from pain and stiffness in his left knee. He was unable to bend his left knee more than 80 degrees and had severe pain. He also had some deformity in his left knee that he wished to treat.

Post-surgery, the patient expressed his gratitude for Dr Muath’s thorough explanation of the procedure and satisfaction with the results. The patient will continue with his physiotherapy sessions as he returns to his home country and achieves a full recovery.

The second patient was a 72-year-old Emirati woman, who was unable to walk due to experiencing severe pain in her left knee. Dr Muath recommended that she undergo the same procedure as it is less invasive and more suited to her condition and age. She is currently progressing well towards a full recovery to resume her daily activities.

Another case was of a 73-year-old Emirati man, who was experiencing significant pain in his left knee while walking. Following his procedure, the patient was satisfied with the surgery result and is currently adhering to his physiotherapy protocol at home.

Also, many other patients benefited from the new robotic total knee replacement surgery.

“The robotic knee joint replacement at SSMC addresses chronic knee pain in addition to a range of osteoarthritic conditions and allows us to consider the unique motion and shape of the knee. By fusing the power of technology and clinical practice, we can ensure that the highest levels of precision are met when positioning and aligning implants,” Dr Adi said.

Conventional total knee replacements pose several limitations, such as providing surgeons with a limited view of the joint during the technically demanding operation and taking a longer period to complete, as opposed to robotic-assisted procedures. With traditional surgeries, 20 per cent of patients reported some degree of limitation to their functional ability, impacting their ability to perform well at sports and carry out daily activities. Moreover, 10 per cent of patients report generally not being satisfied with their conventional knee replacement surgeries.

“The tool’s technological features allow us to tailor our procedures and personalise them to suit each patient’s anatomy resulting in improved outcomes and higher levels of patient satisfaction.” Dr Adi said.

SSMC is one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the US-based Mayo Clinic.

Dr Matthew T. Gettman, chief medical officer, noted that providing patients with innovative and holistic healthcare solutions is at the heart of the hospital’s unique model of care.

“Our vision of providing complex care lies in our commitment to practice, research and education, and our agile adoption of the latest medical technologies such as robotics and AI. Introducing these advancements to our offering has the potential to transform the standard of patient care in the region and offer patients elevated levels of health and well-being.”

