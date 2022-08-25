Does your face need a workout?

It’s the act of moving your facial muscle in silly ways to achieve a toned jawline, reduce wrinkles, improve blood circulation, ease tension and more

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 6:04 PM

I don’t have enough time to work out, and now the influencers, beauty experts and more, want me to squeeze in time for face yoga and a facial workout? This was my initial reaction to the big fuss about the trend of moving facial muscles in silly ways in the hope of a toned jawline and reducing wrinkles. Don’t blame me for thinking so, we’re all time-starved after all, and the emerging trends are way too many. “It may seem silly, but it’s an incredible way to get rid of wrinkles and get your face fit to look younger in the future,” says Karina Sulzer, founder and CEO, Skin Gym. “Fantastic skin is only as fantastic as the skincare products you use. That glow and healthy skin you get after a workout, imagine that all day, every day,” says Ryan Saddik, regional MEA manager, FOREO.

Why should I follow the trend?

Nadia Bartolomeo, director, Spa and Recreation, Ciel Spa, agrees that it is one of the must-do trends. “It has been popular for a while and hence brought to our attention. Face yoga and facial exercises are easy to perform while at home. It helps increase blood circulation, smoothens skin, reduces puffiness and firms the skin. It is also a great way to release tension, so in the long run helps our mental health.” There are several reasons as to why we should follow the face yoga trend, such as encouraging the activation of blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. “A facial workout has countless benefits, which include strengthening of the muscles in your face, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, increasing blood circulation, releasing tension in your face and neck, and firming and tightening the skin. This routine will keep your face looking firm and young in the long term,” says Karina.

How much of a day’s time does it need?

This is where we’re divided, and time becomes a concern. “It only takes between 10-25 minutes a day, while you’re doing your morning or evening routine. We have more than 50 muscles on our face, some which we are not using at all, so they weaken and lose their volume. So it’s important we’re assisting the movement,” advises Yande Diouf, training manager and aesthetician, IXORA Organic Beauty. “For quick results, you should try doing it three-five times a week, at least a 10-minute session,” suggests Karina. Typically, a facial massage requires 20 minutes, with FOREO BEAR, you can tone your face instantly within 90 seconds. “The anti-aging devices use the combination of microcurrents and T-Sonic pulsations for firmer, smoother, younger-looking skin by stimulating and lifting over 69 muscles in the face, to help you achieve a contoured, chiseled appearance,” adds Ryan.

And the few face asanas you should be aware of include

Nadia’s list includes the Smiling Fish Face (firms and tones the lips and cheeks), Face Tapping (increases circulation for natural glow) and Baby Bird (firms jaw, neck and stretches shoulders). Yande advised getting familiar with Simha Mudra (Lion Pose), Jivha Bandha (Locked Tongue Pose), Jalandhar Bandha (Chin Lock), Mouthwash Technique and Cheek Uplift. “Padmasana relaxes your body and relieves stress for a healthy, glowing skin; Paschimottanasana improves skin elasticity, improves skin complexion, and reduces wrinkles. Ustrasana stimulates blood flow to the head and removes toxins from the blood leaving you with a radiant skin,” adds Ryan.

Dos and don’ts to keep in mind

“Do it consistently for results — just like any other form of exercise. Do not pull or wrinkle the skin, use hands to protect wrinkling the skin,” says Nadia. Always prepare the skin by starting with a cleansing routine. You’ll see better results if you stay consistent in your skincare routine. “The eyes are the most delicate area of the skin so it’s imperative that you don’t press hard or pull the skin around this area,” says Yande. Nancy Hoang, beauty expert and entrepreneur, Palace Beauty Centre, who has been promoting facial massages in the city since 2000, agrees. “A good product is the key, whether it is tool you are using, a serum or an oil, for in the end the product you use for a massage is what provides nutrition to your skin.” Ryan adds, “As at-home treatments continuously rise in popularity, I recommend facial toning daily to achieve the best possible result for those looking to plump and awaken tired skin without the invasive procedures. However, while facial activities may stimulate your muscles, if you want to cut down on face fat, I don’t recommend plastic surgery or procedures for a younger appearance. Plastic surgery is not the only way to turn back the clock on your skin, which is exactly why we put non-invasive treatments at the centre of our philosophy, empowering people to embrace their uniqueness and simply enhance their natural beauty.”

purva@khaleejtimes.com