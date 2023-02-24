UAE visa: Residents can sort out overstay fines, expired permits in new initiative starting February 25

Landlords and tenants may review the rent and agree on changes based on certain criteria — here's what you need to know
People in the UAE facing visa-related issues have a golden chance to get them sorted.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) is running a 3-day campaign titled 'A Homeland for All' at Deira City Center to reach out to residents, visitors and tourist who have issues with their visa.
The campaign, which will run every day from February 25 to 27, will have authorities from GDRFA at a stall in Deira City Center close to Centerpoint from 10am to 10pm to help those who have any issues with their visa including those who have overstayed their permit and those with expired documents.
According to a GDRFA social media post, the campaign hopes to encourage a culture of compliance with entry and residence laws. Lt-Col Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department at GDRFA advised people to approach the stand without fear. “Even if you have overstayed for 10 years, our staff will find a solution for you,” he said in an Instagram story.
In the UAE, the cost of overstaying the permitted visa period attracts a fine of Dh50 per day. This also applies to visa cancellations and can often result in massive penalties. According to GDRFA, this campaign will give an opportunity to those in the UAE to fix any visa-related issues.
ALSO READ:
Landlords and tenants may review the rent and agree on changes based on certain criteria — here's what you need to know
Has the shorter workweek for some employees affected productivity? Here's what expats and entrepreneurs have to say
Though the municipality is encouraging participants to have a business permit or a licence, it is not a requirement in registering for the pop-up market
In the first three months of 2023 an inspection will take place to check for violations of the pertaining law
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance
There are 57,000 spaces allocated for public parking, all of which are being monitored by inspection teams to ensure that they are not being misused
Fitness trainers discuss the importance of breakfast, and the myths in the fitness industry with Husain Rizvi
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves