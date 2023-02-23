UAE 90-day visit visa: Entry permits now available for Dubai residents' family and friends

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai residents who want to host their friends or family in the country can now get a 3-month visit visa, according to residents and travel agencies. The host is required to pay a refundable deposit of Dh1,000 for this visa.

KV, who works as a PRO for a Dubai-based company, said that he has secured these visas for his company employees. “I have applied for this visa for family members of two of my colleagues in the last month,” he said. “I approached the AMER centre in Karama near the post office, and the process was easy. However, as per my experience, the family members must be immediate blood relatives like mother, father or siblings.”

According to him, the total cost of the service was Dh1,770. “The deposit was Dh1,000, and the visa with typing charges and service fee cost Dh770,” he said.

In October 2022, sweeping reforms were made to entry visas in the UAE as part of the Advanced Visa System. It introduced one of the largest residency and entry permit reforms in the UAE to date.

However, according to travel agencies in the country, they are unable to apply for these visas in their systems. “As of now, only individuals applying on the system can get these visas,” said Afi Ahmed from Smart Travels. “The individuals must apply for it online on the GDRFA website, on the app or through an Amer typing centre.”

On the GDRFA website, users can also apply for entry permits for business or job opportunities, entry permits for those awaiting their Green Visas, as well as a patient escort permit, among others.

Dubai resident Mohammed said he had applied for a visa for his mother to travel to the city. “Initially, I planned to apply for a 60-day visit visa through a travel agency,” he said. “But when I heard of the 90-day visa, I applied for it through an Amer centre. It was a very easy process.”

As part of the advanced visa services, an array of new entry permits was introduced. Some of them included a job exploration entry visa, one for business entry, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa, one to seek medical treatment, for temporary work, and for studies and training.

Last week, UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced the implementation of a new package of updates to improve the services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors through its smart services system.

The ICA has adopted a list of 15 services that were updated in its smart services system as of February 1, 2023.

