UAE Green Visa: 60-day entry permit to finalise residency explained

Up to Dh1-million fine in Abu Dhabi: 18 illegal housing violations that can get residents, landlords penalties
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance
The UAE’s Green Visa is among the most enquired for residency service, according to travel and typing centre agents. It’s a five-year, self-sponsored residency issued to three categories: Skilled employees; freelancers or self-employed individuals; and investors or business partners.
In Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) grants a 60-day entry permit to eligible people from around the world so that they can complete the necessary procedures for issuing residency. It is similar to a permit issued to potential Golden Visa applicants. However, for Golden Visa applicants, the permit is a six-month, multiple-entry one.
Green Visa entry permit applicants can avail of the service on the GDRFA website and receive it via mail. People can also apply for the permit via Amer centres.
According to the GDRFA website, the fee for the 60-day permit is Dh335.75. “In the event an entry permit is issued inside the country, an additional amount of Dh650 will be added,” the authority states.
Skilled professionals: The applicants should have a valid employment contract, and classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and the monthly salary should not be less than Dh15,000.
Freelancers and self-employed: The minimum educational level should be Bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. Annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than Dh360,000 (over $98,000), or the applicant should have proof of financial solvency throughout his/her stay in the UAE.
Investors/Partners: Requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory, according to state news agency Wam.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance
There are 57,000 spaces allocated for public parking, all of which are being monitored by inspection teams to ensure that they are not being misused
Fitness trainers discuss the importance of breakfast, and the myths in the fitness industry with Husain Rizvi
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
This quick guide also features four establishments that were recognised for offering good food at reasonable prices
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their groups; a few minutes later, direct messages and Web WhatsApp were disconnected
The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26