UAE Green Visa: 60-day entry permit to finalise residency explained

Applicants for this entry permit can avail of the service on the GDRFA website and receive it via mail

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE’s Green Visa is among the most enquired for residency service, according to travel and typing centre agents. It’s a five-year, self-sponsored residency issued to three categories: Skilled employees; freelancers or self-employed individuals; and investors or business partners.

In Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) grants a 60-day entry permit to eligible people from around the world so that they can complete the necessary procedures for issuing residency. It is similar to a permit issued to potential Golden Visa applicants. However, for Golden Visa applicants, the permit is a six-month, multiple-entry one.

Green Visa entry permit applicants can avail of the service on the GDRFA website and receive it via mail. People can also apply for the permit via Amer centres.

According to the GDRFA website, the fee for the 60-day permit is Dh335.75. “In the event an entry permit is issued inside the country, an additional amount of Dh650 will be added,” the authority states.

Who can get the 5-year visa?

Skilled professionals: The applicants should have a valid employment contract, and classified in the first, second or third occupational level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and the monthly salary should not be less than Dh15,000.

Freelancers and self-employed: The minimum educational level should be Bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. Annual income from self-employment for the previous two years should not be less than Dh360,000 (over $98,000), or the applicant should have proof of financial solvency throughout his/her stay in the UAE.

Investors/Partners: Requirements include approval of the investment and proof of investment. If the investor (partner) has more than one licence, the total invested capital will be calculated. Approval of the competent local authorities is mandatory, according to state news agency Wam.

