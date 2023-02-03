UAE visit visa: Travel agents now filing absconding cases against overstaying tourists

Up to Dh1-million fine in Abu Dhabi: 18 illegal housing violations that can get residents, landlords penalties
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance
UAE travel agencies and tour operators are now filing absconding cases against tourists who overstay their visit visas, Khaleej Times has learnt. Some agents say overstayers could be 'blacklisted' and banned from entering the UAE or any GCC country if they do not exit 'more than five days' after their visas' expiry.
One circular from a travel agency that is being shared online reads: “Attention to all tourist visa holders! With immediate effect, overstay of even one day will be absconded without any notice...Extend your visa or exit the country.”
Another one states: “Final reminder for visitors staying with expired visas: The absconding ban has been started and whoever is overstaying more than 5 days will be blacklisted and will not be allowed to enter the UAE or any GCC country. Make necessary arrangements and leave the country before it's [too] late."
However, these circulars are from travel agencies and not the immigration authorities.
Explaining why absconding cases are being filed, Libin Varghese, operational director of Rooh Tourism, said: “Any visitor travelling to the UAE on a visit visa of 30 days or 60 days is under our sponsorship. We get into trouble and incur losses if the visitor overstays his visa term. We are reporting absconding for our safety."
“The fine for overstay is applied on us if a visitor overstays, and we retrieve the fine amount from the visitor,” he added.
The penalties are not the only problem the agencies are facing in case tourists overstay. Their visa application portals can also be blocked, they told Khaleej Times.
“Earlier, the overstay fines were less than the present charges. A person overstaying should also get an outpass to exit the country along with the fines, which become a huge burden on us, and we have given the option to charge them with absconding,” added Varghese.
Travel agents also said their portal would not accept applications for new visas if a visitor they sponsored overstays in the UAE.
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
From the first quarter of 2023, local authorities will be carrying out inspections in residential neighbourhoods to ensure compliance
There are 57,000 spaces allocated for public parking, all of which are being monitored by inspection teams to ensure that they are not being misused
Fitness trainers discuss the importance of breakfast, and the myths in the fitness industry with Husain Rizvi
The steakhouse serves several expensive dishes, including a gold burger and a gold Tomahawk, both covered in gold leaves
This quick guide also features four establishments that were recognised for offering good food at reasonable prices
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their groups; a few minutes later, direct messages and Web WhatsApp were disconnected
The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26