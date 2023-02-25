Dubai awareness campaign on visa-related issues: GDRFA announces end of phase 1

A new site for the stand will be announced soon as part of the second phase of the campaign

By Angel Lee Tesorero Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 1:51 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 1:57 PM

The first phase of a campaign by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai to help people with their visa-related issues has concluded.

This means the GDRFA stand, which opened on Saturday morning at the Deira City Centre, is now closed. A new site for the stand will be announced soon as part of the second phase of the campaign.

According to a statement issued by GDRFA to Khaleej Times, the authority said more details of the next campaign will be announced soon.

“The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has successfully completed the first phase of its awareness campaign 'A Homeland for All',” read the statement.

“We extend our appreciation to the Deira City Centre management for their valuable contribution. Stay tuned for the upcoming second phase and a new site location to be announced soon. Your engagement is the key to our success. We're committed to making you happy!”

People turned out in large numbers to the stand in Deira City Centre by the GDRFA to seek help for their visa-related issues. Some came as early as 7am to for guidance on how they could fix their status of overstay or update expired documents.

Khaleej Times can confirm that the campaign is not an amnesty, but a general awareness drive meant to educate people on what legal options they could pursue in case of visa related issues.

