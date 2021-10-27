YUSE token launches its private token sale

YUSE, which stands for You Use, Share, and Earn, is a native token from the UAE. A relatively new project that provides everything under one roof and is backed by a crypto token built on the popular Binance Smart chain, a fast and secure decentralised asset exchange.

YUSE ($YUSE) is a multi-purpose community token backed by an immersive ecosystem designed to make people's lives easier. It is a single token for multiple products and apps, earning rewards by creating and consuming content, playing games, learning, and even chatting with your loved ones becomes profitable for each YUSER.

YUSE has already begun working on its wallet. It will be the first of its kind to offer direct peer-to-peer transactions for any other coins or tokens, setting them apart from the competition. Aside from that, YUSE intends to bring together entertainment, community, gaming, DeFi, cloud storage, travel, and a crypto-based university under a single ecosystem.

This distinct approach has positioned them as a well-rounded, community-focused ecosystem with unique features that set them apart from other innovations.

The YUSE ecosystem consists of:

CIRCLE: A tokenised chat and dating system.

YUNI: YUNI will use the blockchain to provide students with best-in-class online courses on blockchain and cryptocurrency and will include various benefits and incentives.

FUNtasy: YUSE intends to integrate various social media features and concepts with blockchain technology.

YU PLAY: YU-PLAY will provide users with a 'true gaming experience' in the form of ‘PLAY-TO-EARN’ games.

XperienZ: YUSE’s strategy for ExperienZ is to create a decentralized loyalty program with YUSE token rewards and to use the token for unlimited hospitality services worldwide.

AIRlift: A Decentralised cloud storage product

More details on their private sale

To take advantage of the ecosystem's numerous benefits, the YUSE community must obtain YUSE tokens. The YUSE private sale is still going on. The total token supply of YUSE is 1,111,111,111, with 222,222,222 of those tokens available to the public. In this private sale, the project is offering YUSE tokens for $0.01 per token with a two-month vesting period. This is the lowest you can get YUSE tokens since they will sell for a higher price when they list on major exchanges in the coming months.

To participate in the private sale and obtain tokens, visit their website www.yusetoken.io for more information.