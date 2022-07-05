‘War’ actor Yash Raaj Singh in Dubai on vacation, creates waves on social media

Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 3:24 PM

Actor Yash Raaj Singh has managed to make an impression in the Bollywood industry in a short interval. After working in ‘Kill Dil’ and ‘Sultan’ as assistant director, he bagged the role of 'Saurabh' in War. Singh nailed the character which was quite integral to the storyline. It's Singh's charm and acting chops which have made him popular in the industry. The actor is also famous on social media with excellent reach on Instagram. Recently, he travelled to Dubai for a vacation and shared his adventures with fans and needless to say, the posts went viral in no time.

Singh recently shared a video of him doing skydiving and successfully completing the adventure.

Let's have a look at some of the actor’s best memories in Dubai:

Deep Dive Dubai

Singh visited Deep Dive which is a 1,500 sq m deep-water city. To make the adventure more exciting, he dived along with fully grown bullhead and tiger sharks. He also shared his wild adventure with his fans on Instagram.

Pool day

Yash took refuge from the heat by having an exciting pool day.

Desert Safari

Yash shared some amazing pics from his safari adventure and we are sure he had lots of fun doing it. Apart from all this, he learnt motorcycle stunts and rode horses. In future, Singh plans to do a certification of skydiving as well.

Earlier in 2019, Singh revealed how he became an actor by co-incidence. He said: "I was with the film (War) from its conception and ideation time. And since then I have always loved action, I was called to assist in it. At that time there was casting going on for the villain and the team couldn’t find someone appropriate. So a member of the team was like ‘Yash why don’t you also audition for the role?’. And I was like ‘what?’ But then I just did it for the kicks and boom I landed the role! Let’s just say that ultimately I fit in the character."