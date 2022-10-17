Want to know more about a magic potion that keeps you young?

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 5:14 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 5:16 PM

Strangely enough, this molecule was discovered in 1906 but has never made mainstream adoption until recently. NAD+ for short, when expanded stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. A critical coenzyme is found in every cell in our body and is responsible for over 300 metabolic functions, with the hallmark function being that of boosting mitochondrial function and stimulating cellular repair. In simpler terms, it recharges our bodies’ batteries. If the mitochondria have a higher energy output, the cell can essentially repair itself from all types of inflammation, which is one of the major contributors to chronic illness.

Dr Zubair Cajee believes that this might be the 'fountain of youth' that everyone has been searching for. After the discovery of Sirtuin genes which are the 'guardians of the genome', for their role in regulating cellular homeostasis and lifespan, they are also known to facilitate DNA repair. Several studies have documented that our Sirtuin activity declines as we age and this process can begin as early as 30 years of age.

Nowadays, metabolic illness such as diabetes, thyroid dysfunction and high cholesterol seems to be the order of the day. For this reason, Dr Cajee believes that we need to approach things differently as the ever-growing percentage of metabolic syndrome encountered globally has some concerning statistics with over one billion people who are already suffering from it.

NAD has many other benefits including but not limited to reducing oxidative stress, neurotransmitter balance, cellular regeneration, increased metabolism, gene expression, preserving chromosomal integrity and protecting our DNA.

So who would be the ideal candidate for this kind of therapy? Dr Cajee explains that anyone who is facing significant issues related to low energy, chronic fatigue, depressed mood, anxiety, pain, brain fog, and declining cognitive function may benefit from IV NAD+ therapy. He has also been encountering these symptoms even in the twenty-plus-year age group. He partly attributes this to the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequence globally which has taken a toll on our physical and mental health in one way or another.

Atelier Clinic is specialised in all types of IV therapy and has specific NAD+ protocols for a variety of issues. Before starting the treatment, Dr Cajee will do a thorough medical history and examination and may also request additional laboratory tests if need be. He will dive into details not only about medicine but also nutrition and lifestyle challenges that one might be facing. The treatment time typically lasts anywhere between one to four hours depending on the dose. During this time, one can enjoy relaxing on a comfortable recliner whilst indulging in watching their favourite movie or series in a spacious yet comfortable room.

The treatment is carefully monitored by their team of professional nurses and they will always strive to make the NAD+ IV experience a memorable one.

For any further queries, please visit the website page at www.atelierclinic.ae for more information.