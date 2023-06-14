Unlocking success in finance: Wisdom and guidance from a 35-year-old expert

In an exclusive interview, we explore Bayle's insights into the financial sector, his guidance on embarking on a career in finance, and the secrets behind his success

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:58 AM

Introducing Yves Bayle, a seasoned expert in the financial industry, boasting over 35 years of experience in management and finance. Born in France and fluent in both French and English, Bayle has forged a thriving career in banking and finance, ultimately establishing his own highly successful group of companies, FAST Ltd, in 2004. With a distinguished history of innovation and leadership, Bayle is widely regarded as one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the field. He is a maestro at navigating the industry and possesses invaluable advice for those aspiring to establish a career in finance and become prosperous entrepreneurs.

What advice would you offer to young professionals aspiring to develop a career in finance?

First and foremost, motivation is crucial. A career is built over time and necessitates daily effort. You must be passionate to excel in your job, and choosing a career in finance should be the outcome of genuine reflection. Next, the finance sector is vast and can be divided into four primary disciplines: Corporate finance, asset management, audit and compliance, and management control. Each of these fields requires specific knowledge and skills, so it is essential to determine early on which profession you want to pursue and gravitate towards that specialty. Lastly, the most critical aspect: dedicating oneself entirely to this goal.

What do you believe are some of the key characteristics or abilities required for success in the financial industry?

Depending on the chosen specialty, certain skills are more in demand than others, particularly in highly specialized areas such as the design or management of derivative products, where an impeccable command of mathematics is indispensable. Generally speaking, attributes such as diligence, effective communication with colleagues or clients, interpersonal skills, strong analytical abilities, and proactivity are essential. The capacity to adapt to frequently challenging situations is also crucial.

Can you discuss the significance of networking and cultivating professional relationships in the financial industry?

I’ll share an anecdote: During my first job interview at Chase Manhattan Bank, I was asked this question at the very end of the interview: “For you, what exactly is a banker?” I remember attempting to stutter out a response as disheartening as it was commonplace, like “a person of trust, rigor, etc., etc.” I was quickly interrupted: “No, absolutely not. A banker is an address book, a person with many connections who can help develop business.” That was in 1983, and the person across from me was the SVP Europe. ‘Networking,’ as such, did not exist, and the communication tools were laughably effective compared to those used now. Nevertheless, the need to exchange information and foster relationships has always been paramount. Networking, whether physical or virtual, is not only important but essential for business development. I remain convinced, however, that networking should not be measured in numbers and should avoid excess. It is preferable to focus on professional social networks like LinkedIn and be recognised as an expert in certain fields. In short, appear there judiciously.

Do you have any tips for breaking into a specific area of finance, such as investment banking or private equity?

Investing in private equity involves supporting the real economy by aiding a company’s growth, particularly by providing the financial and relational means to accelerate its development. The nuance lies in aligning the interests of investors and managers. The objective of private equity is to maximise the company’s value, which requires growing the company and subsequently increasing its profitability. To avoid major disappointments, it is important to know the company’s leaders well and base your decision on thorough technical knowledge and carefully selected industry sectors. A multi-year strategic plan must be validated, and any deviation from this plan must be subject to agreement. The investment period is relatively long, generally a 5-year cycle, but the expected return on investment must be substantial, especially to compensate for the illiquidity risk of the investments made. Exit strategies are an integral part of the investment plan. Of course, the ultimate goal is to lead the company to an IPO.

Can you talk about any common mistakes you observe young professionals making in their careers and how to avoid them?

The most frequent mistake is believing that nothing can happen to you because your results are outstanding and displaying a certain arrogance towards your team or management. Success is exhilarating. Being and remaining efficient leads to taking more risks or, at the very least, exposing oneself more when making strong and distinctive strategic or technical decisions. You are praised when everything goes well, but you are criticized a hundredfold if things go wrong. A career is long and built over time; maintaining a modest and respectful demeanor allows you to rely on tight-knit teams and supportive management internally. A partner at one of my consulting firms, when I was CEO of IBL, once told me, “Yves, at this stage, you should do less business—i.e., let your teams do it—and more politics.” He was absolutely right.

What role do you think education plays in building a successful career in finance?

A solid education is necessary to enter the financial sector, but it is not—far from it—sufficient to succeed. You must also possess great determination and motivation.

Can you comment on the importance of self-motivation and determination in a career in finance?

The essential rule is to love your job and thrive in it. The efforts required in the long run are akin to a marathon: set clear objectives and provide yourself with the means to achieve them. Motivation is the essence of performance. I grasped this very quickly from my first days working at Chase Manhattan Bank. The competition was fierce, and winning this kind of contest leads you to exceed your role. It’s a sort of wake-up call after college. Surpassing your responsibilities results in a more profound understanding of certain scenarios or cases. Your colleagues or management then ask you to resolve these issues, and your skills are acknowledged. This is the initial step in recognizing your superior abilities. As a general rule, management is exercised through competence.

As a successful entrepreneur, what strategies or habits have you found to be critical for success in business and entrepreneurship?

“Assess the challenge, analyse the facts, identify the appropriate strategy, and act.” Everything is said in a few words. Two-thirds of the deals or transactions proposed to me do not pass this equation.

Can you discuss the significance of flexibility and adaptability in the financial industry and business in general?

Flexibility refers to the ability of an economy or society to adapt to changing conditions, thereby reducing the impact of shocks and facilitating adjustments while promoting sustained business vitality. Recent years have witnessed a transformation in communication, consumption, and service offerings, financial or otherwise. The upheavals linked to COVID-19 and its aftermath have compelled companies to think and act differently. Banks are closing branches as virtual services take precedence. Adapting your approach is absolutely essential for survival. We live in an era of rapid change, and the international environment is in constant flux. Uncertainty, risks, and shocks have become part of the economic landscape.

Lastly, can you share any specific lessons or experiences that have been particularly valuable to you in your career and business pursuits?

Experience leads to observing rules, notably knowing one’s files inside out, otherwise the decisions taken are uncertain and can turn against you. In 1992, I was a young director of the “Corporate Department”. Every quarter, I prepared an activity report for the board of directors. I remember very well that one point I raised concerned the difficulties encountered in creating an investment fund for Lazard Bank in Paris, the first long/short “hedge” investment fund investing in derivative products. This remark should have gone unnoticed, buried in the middle of my report. But that was not counting on the intervention of one of the board members, a former head of trading at a large bank. I was called on the spot and bombarded with very technical questions. I answered all requests and described in detail the problems related to margin calculations, stop losses, investment ratios, I even used the whiteboard… My explanations were solid and my competence recognised, this is what I call knowing one’s files inside out.