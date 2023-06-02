Uniplus Education Fair witnesses great success

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 6:22 PM

The Uniplus Education Fair held on May 28 at the Metropolitan Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, proved to be a resounding success as it provided high school students and their parents with valuable insights into pursuing higher education abroad. Organised by Uniplus, a reputable career advisor company led by Ravi Chand, the event aimed to address the growing need for reliable guidance in choosing the right university and navigating the complexities of admissions processes.

The fair witnessed a remarkable turnout, with students having the opportunity to meet representatives from prestigious universities in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. This direct interaction allowed students to gather comprehensive information about various institutions and make informed decisions about their academic future. Moreover, the fair also provided a platform for students to apply for admissions and scholarships on the spot, making the process more convenient and efficient.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of distinguished guest speakers. Dr Sanjay Kumar, a Harvard University alumnus and president of the Harvard Club of India, shared invaluable insights on profile building and essay writing for Ivy League Universities. Chand, chief academic advisor at Uniplus, provided his expertise and guidance to aspiring students, further enriching their understanding of the application process, and ensuring they made the most informed choices.

The diversity of curriculums offered by UAE high schools, including American, British A-levels, IB diploma, local UAE, Indian CBSE/ICSE, SABIS, Canadian, and more, presents challenges for institutions and career counsellors due to varying university entry requirements. Uniplus Education and pathway providers like Navitas and INTO recognised these challenges and actively participated in the fair to address the specific needs of students.

Uniplus is committed to empowering students and parents by providing on-the-spot scholarship and admission opportunities for top universities. With admissions open for the September 2023 intake and beyond, the fair served as a remarkable opportunity for students to kickstart their journey towards a global education.

The Uniplus Education Fair undoubtedly proved to be a milestone event in the UAE's education landscape, allowing students to explore an array of possibilities and gain valuable insights from the experts.

