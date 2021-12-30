Union Coop’s ‘Final Call’ campaign offers big discounts

Union Coop – the largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE, announced that it has allocated Dh 10 million towards the exclusive promotion campaign ‘Final Call’ to mark the end of the year 2021. The campaign will reduce prices of more than 10,000 products by up to 90 per cent for three days, until December 31, for both online stores and offline branches. This comes in lie with the Union Coop’s framework of its strategic goals aimed at implementing attractive and high-value shopping programmes that benefit the shareholders and consumers alike, in addition to support the community and serve the national strategic and socio-economic goals.
Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department, Union Coop explained: “Union Coop carried out several promotional campaigns since the beginning of the 2021, which included discounts on thousands of products. The brand continued to offer competitive prices in form of promotions and discounts.”
Mentioning about the "Final Call" campaign, Bastaki, further added: “ The 'Final Call' campaign, aims to meet the needs and expectations of the consumers and maximise the benefit for them.”
“This campaign is in the interest of the consumer as the price cuts include mostly essential basic commodities, including rice, oil, sweets and meat, as well as vegetables and fruits, in addition to electrical and household appliances,” he added.
