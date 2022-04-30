Union Coop announces Eid discounts

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Union Coop recently announced the launch of a promotional campaign dedicated to Eid Al Fitr, which will continue until May 9.

As a part of its goals and keenness to launch community initiatives, the brand aims at making consumers happy, meeting their requirements and providing them with high-quality products at competitive prices, in addition to supporting and serving all social segment groups, which is in line with the nation’s socio-economic objectives.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of the happiness and marketing department at Union Coop, confirmed that Union Coop is constantly seeking to launch discount campaigns in all its branches and commercial centres across Dubai throughout the year at competitive and discounted prices. These discounts cover all essential commodities and highly demanded products, intending to provide multiple options and choices.

He pointed out that the Eid Al Fitr campaign includes discounts of up to 75 per cent on hundreds of food and non-food products to benefit everyone.

He further indicated that Union Coop provides ordering options for all its offers through the smart online store (app) as well to delight consumers, as the online store contains unique services and features that improve the shopper experience, thereby highlighting premier services such as express delivery and click and collect services from its branches, wholesale purchases and offers, and others feature that facilitates the online shopping process.