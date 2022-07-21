Ucartz opens new office in UAE

Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 4:26 PM

A technology start-up from Kerala, India with a client presence in 158 countries across the globe, is looking to expand its operations in the UAE and is targeting to become a USD10 million company by 2025.

Ucartz Online Pvt Ltd, founded in 2013 on a small Village named Punalur, offers low cost web hosting and IT consultancy services to help small, medium and large companies. Over the course of nine years, the company has become the world's largest internet radio service provider. Ebin V Thomas, founder and CEO of Ucartz says the company is buoyed by extremely responsive North American and European markets and is making quick inroads in Asia as well.

Due to sound practices and a commitment to providing 24/7 customer support with their high standards, the company has concocted its own formula for success that does not seem to be slowing down its growth anytime soon.

We live in an era where technology has taken over and therefore it has become mandatory for every business to have their own website. If the foundation of a business is not a good website, then it is highly unlikely in today’s age to make it a successful one. Thus, you can’t skip on having the best web hosting services for this reason.

Well, you don’t have to worry about it at all now. With a company like Ucartz Online Pvt Ltd, you can have a website up and running in just a few clicks without any technical expertise.

Ucartz is a one stop solution for many digital agencies, small or large businesses, and bloggers to name a few. With Ucartz managed guidance and support, you'll get all the help that you need to generate and incept a WordPress website in literally no time.

Ucartz will make sure that your website will never suffer from being disrupted or unavailable. The company enables the access to an extensive array of tools to help build your website and allows you to host as many websites as you or your clients need. Ucartz Web hosting Company offers boundless bandwidth and unlimited visitor/traffic support, as well as Smart DDoS protection powered by Path that ensures your server remains accessible 24/7/365. Hosting with Ucartz will enable https on your site and comprehensive security ensures your website is safe and not a risk for your users. Having said that, Ucartz includes lightning-fast servers in around 50+ locations globally. Hence, it doesn’t matter if the user surfs the site from any place on the earth, it will be fast for everybody.