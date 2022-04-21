Trove opens doors at The Dubai Mall

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:18 PM

If you are guilty of snapping the food before you eat, at restaurants and cafés then this place will be a natural treat. Unique, chic and rich with eyes flattering art and mouth-watering culinary, Trove is sure to give you Dubai’s most appealing and engaging delicacies. Dubai based Turkish restaurateurs, Orkan Doganci and Ahmet Oytun Cakir have been on the mark with yet another gramworthy fine dining concept to amuse and indulge every bit of senses you walk-in with.

Living legend LeBron James celebrated the soft opening of Trove in style by presenting his autographed jersey to Doganci and Cakir.

Trove – true to its name will transport you with a menu overseen by Le Cordon Bleu inspired Chef Doğukan Duguncu, flavours from North and South-American, pan Asian, Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cuisine savouring delicious food, with impeccable presentation coddle curious to capture Instagram-worthy images from multiple views, prior to mesmerising your taste buds.

Located spot on with the largest alfresco terrace among the restaurants in The Dubai Mall, the outdoor seating’s are no compromise to the fascinating interiors giving a first-hand view of the world’s biggest fountain show and a zoomed in experience to the Burj Khalifa.

The restaurant is open daily from 10am — midnight.

Trove, Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall

For more information, please visit www.troverestaurant.com