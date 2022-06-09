Trouble-free travel with InsuranceMarket.ae

With Eid Al Adha around a month away, and relaxation of regulations post-pandemic making travel more. easier, maybe you’re already planning a trip to see loved ones, or thinking to take advantage of the public holiday and have a short break somewhere. But is it worth taking out travel insurance for a short-break? We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae to tell us more about it.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “Whether a four-day break based around the public holiday, or something a little longer, it’s always advisable to protect yourself and your possessions. With travel insurance so accessible and affordable these days, getting a policy that suits your plans and your purse-strings is easier than most people realise. The key to finding the right cover at the right price is to first consider your needs based on your trip. The number of days, the destination and the items you plan to take with you are all influential factors, so make sure you consider all of these carefully so that cover is fully adequate.”

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, added: “Travel insurance is one of those products that many question until they encounter a problem on their trip, and then its value is really felt. People take a lot of time and care when packing their valuables but can overlook ensuring they’re protected in the event of loss or damage. And all too often the other benefits of travel insurance are overlooked, such as compensation in the event of delay or cancellation, emergency medical expenses, and assistance to get you home in the event of accident or emergency. The benefits really do outweigh the premium, so we’d definitely recommend purchasing.”

