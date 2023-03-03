Transform your home for Ramadan 2023 with Ebarza furniture exclusive collection

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:36 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:38 PM

Leading home furnishings brand, Ebarza Furniture, has announced the launch of its entirely new collection for Ramadan 2023. The collection features over 300 unique ideas that blend authenticity and modernity to reflect the essence of the holy month, including a wide and exclusive range of furniture, decor, and table accessories. All customers can benefit from incredible discounts of up to 75 per cent on various collections, as well as free design and delivery services, and the opportunity to pay in installments with no interest or fees for up to four months.

Ebarza Furniture is committed to meeting individual needs and the ever-changing trends in the design world, and it prides itself on being a pioneer in the field with more than 15 years of experience in the UAE's luxury furniture industry. The brand is renowned for providing comprehensive solutions for every home need, including wall designs, indoor and outdoor furniture, artwork, decor, rugs, and home accessories. The Ramadan 2023 collection embodies the spirit of the holy month, with furniture and decor that will elevate the ambiance of any home.

In a statement, Ma'na Abu Daqqa, founder and CEO of Ebarza Furniture, highlighted the importance of home decor and its positive impact on the well-being of individuals and communities. He emphasised that Ramadan is a time when families enjoy renovating and refreshing their homes in preparation for hosting loved ones during the holy month.

In addition to offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on various items in the collection, Ebarza Furniture is also providing free design and delivery services. Moreover, Ebarza Furniture announced a strategic partnership with Tamara, Post Pay, and Tabby, allowing customers to pay for their purchases in easy installments over a period of up to four months without any additional interest or fees. Ebarza Furniture will also donate Dh20 for every sale made during Ramadan to support those affected by the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

The promotion will begin continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan at Ebarza Furniture stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, as well as on the company's website and mobile application, available on both Apple Store and Google Play.

Ebarza Furniture invites its valued customers to take advantage of this opportunity to refresh their homes and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for their families and friends during the upcoming Ramadan season.