TikTok amps up businesses across the globe

By Ammar Tarique Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 2:53 PM

The real-time video app TikTok has exploded onto the social media scene with over two billion downloads globally. The app is a favourite amongst the Gen Z generation, and its popularity is spreading rapidly. The app has had a profound impact on culture, influencing everything from culinary trends to Addison Rae's career in Hollywood.

If you are wondering how to use TikTok for business, here are a few tips to keep in mind. The first step is to understand the audience that you're targeting. TikTok is a platform that's dominated by 18-24-year-olds, who make up 43 per cent of the total audience. Because these users may not be as familiar with your product or service as other audiences, it's important to understand the demographics of these people.

As a social media platform, TikTok is highly recommended for business users. It has recently won the B2B 'Brand of the Year' award, which acknowledges that brands have found it to be a powerful platform for online marketing. It also offers content marketing, SEO services, and paid media strategies.

How to use TikTok for business

If you're interested in using TikTok for business, there are a few things you should know. First of all, you should know your target audience. Then you can build content that's relevant to them. You should also be aware of how your competitors are using the platform.

Get a TikTok business account

If you want to start monetising your TikTok videos, you should get a business account. This account has several advantages over a personal one. For one thing, you can use the sounds feature of TikTok, which is a library of free sounds that you can use commercially. You also can set up your profile to be private so that only approved users can access it. Additionally, you can apply for Creator Next, which is TikTok's programme for creators who want to monetise their videos. Once you've applied, you'll get access to a variety of features and tools that will help you grow your business on TikTok.

Create a winning TikTok strategy

To create a winning TikTok strategy for your business, you need to understand your target market. The platform allows you to target users based on demographics. For instance, if your target market is younger, you may want to target this audience with advertisements. In addition, you need to know what your competitors are doing. This way, you can get ahead of them.

Once you know who your audience is, it's time to find content that catches their attention. Creating short, fun videos with a unique message is one way to gain traction. You can also match the content you post with content from other TikTok creators to get more engagement. Using a branding strategy, you can create a consistent message and increase your engagement rates.

Optimise your TikTok profile

Having a well-optimised TikTok profile is vital if you want to increase your visibility and boost conversions. By following a few simple tips, you can increase your visibility and gain more followers for your TikTok videos. Make sure to optimise your profile photo — this is the most prominent part of your profile, so you want to make sure it corresponds with your brand logo.

Create a bio — A TikTok bio can be a great way to introduce your brand or yourself to new followers. The bio should introduce yourself, your brand, and your personality. This will also help users find your account and follow you. Your bio should include a call to action.

Add links to your bio — Creating a bio link on TikTok allows you to include links to your website, blog, affiliate links, or other social media pages. This will allow visitors to find you beyond the TikTok platform and connect with you on the other sites. This option isn't available to everyone yet, but it can help you drive more traffic to your site or products.

Create content that people will want to watch

One of the best ways to generate traffic to your TikTok account is to create videos of your products or services. You can create these videos to spread brand awareness or to show behind-the-scenes activities. For example, a style influencer might post a video of the preparation process for a photoshoot. Small business owners can create videos that show how they plan their post schedules. Aside from being entertaining, these videos also help you share your brand values and inspire viewers.

Another way to create content that people will want to watch on TikTok for business is by incorporating new ideas into your content strategy. TikTok has a 'Discover' section where you can find trending videos and hashtags. This way, you can see what your community is most interested in and plan your content strategy accordingly.

Engage your audience and grow your following

One of the first steps to growing your following on TikTok is engaging your audience with your content. By engaging with your audience and creating lovable content, you can increase the chances that they will become your followers. Another great way to engage your audience is to use strategic hashtags. These can help your content to be found in hashtag searches and the Discover feed. In addition, use strategic hashtags to promote new features on TikTok.

When creating your content, stay updated about current trends and search for topical stories that will interest your audience. Also, create quality content. Although most TikTok videos are spontaneous, they need to be of high quality to engage your audience. Using video tools such as Boosted video maker can help you create a quality video.

Dig into analytics

The built-in analytics in TikTok can help you understand how to target your audience and what to post, and when. The best time to publish your videos is before the peak hours of the day when your viewers are most active. You can also see what days of the week are the most popular. After determining the optimal times to post, you can adjust your posting schedule.

TikTok analytics can provide a wealth of information, including video type trends, the number of followers you have, and where they live. The analytics also reveal whether your videos are performing well in specific regions. This information can help you improve your content and promote your brand. In addition to revealing trends, TikTok analytics also shows you the growth rate of your followers.

Explore TikTok's advertising options

If you want to promote your business on TikTok, you can use the site's advertising options to get the word out. You can choose from three types of advertising: ads, campaigns, and ad groups. Each type has different goals and offers different options for targeting audiences. You can choose to target users based on their age, gender, interests, or even the OS version of their phones. You can also set a daily or a total budget for your ads.

You can use trending hashtags and sounds to gain more attention from your target audience. For example, if you have a video with a viral theme, you can use the hashtag #trending. This helps the algorithm understand your content and display it to people who will be interested in what you have to say.

Buy TikTok followers and views

Many people want to increase the number of their TikTok followers and views. This is because this is one of the most popular social media apps, and it's no wonder that there are a lot of people looking for help boosting their accounts. Celebian is a good option for those who want to gain a large number of followers on TikTok, and they offer realistic and genuine-looking services. Moreover, these services are permanent and won't disappear when the package is over.

The packages are affordable and easy to use. The customer service representatives are available 24/7. You can choose the package that best suits your needs, and you can even get a package with a lifetime guarantee.

Another great thing about Celebian is that they offer different packages that range from a 100 to 5,000 TikTok likes. They offer a discount if you purchase more than one package. However, they do not mention whether or not the followers are high-quality.

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited