Thumbay Institute/College of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in Healthcare launched at GMU

The institute is not only dedicated to leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education but also recognises the significance of emerging technologies like the metaverse

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:47 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:51 PM

The newly launched Thumbay Institute/college at Gulf Medical University marks a revolutionary milestone as it becomes the first-of-its kind in the Middle East to specialize adoption of artificial intelligence to transform the medical education landscape, thus opening new avenues for research, education, healthcare delivery, innovation, and technological advancements in the field. By offering specialised courses in the metaverse alongside AI, the institute aims to empower students to develop cutting-edge solutions that leverage the power of AI and the metaverse, revolutionising healthcare practices in the process.

"The visionary idea behind this pioneering Thumbay Institute/College of artificial intelligence in healthcare is the brainchild of our founder president, Dr Thumbay Moideen. The launch of this groundbreaking institute signifies a significant milestone in Gulf Medical University's journey, focusing specifically on the integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare,” said professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor at Gulf Medical University.

The Thumbay Institute/College of AI in Healthcare, at the Gulf Medical University campus in Ajman, is not only dedicated to leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education but also recognises the significance of emerging technologies like the metaverse. Serving as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, the Institute aims to bring together experts in medicine, computer science, data analytics, and metaverse technology. The innovative programs and courses designed by the Institute blend theoretical knowledge with hands-on training, empowering students to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that are specifically tailored to the healthcare domain, including applications within the metaverse.

By embracing the metaverse, the Institute aims to explore novel ways to enhance medical education, healthcare delivery, and technological advancements, paving the way for transformative breakthroughs in the field. Through cutting-edge research, the Institute seeks to develop artificial intelligence algorithms that can accurately diagnose diseases, optimise treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes. By nurturing a new generation of artificial intelligence healthcare professionals, the Institute of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is poised to drive transformative advancements that will enhance the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare globally.

Health professionals of the future will be working in a technology and digital driven work environment where artificial intelligence will be integral to the practice of Medicine. The Institute/college will offer certificate courses and training in collaboration with University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria and other leading universities in Europe and Technology companies worldwide. Furthermore, it will also offer comprehensive digital skill development programmes to healthcare professionals, equipping them with the necessary expertise to thrive as future healthcare professionals.

“The upcoming Institute of Healthcare in Artificial Intelligence and Technology reflects our dedication to equipping future healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to leverage AI. It will serve as a center of excellence, driving advancements in healthcare through innovative research and transformative education," professor Hamdy elaborated.

The is scheduled to be operational by September 2023, and will offer comprehensive certificate programmes to start with and pave way for the transition into bachelors and master’s programme, to be submitted to the CAA for approval and Accreditation as per guidelines set by the Ministry of Education UAE.

Through the provision of these certificate programmes, Gulf Medical University aims to bridge the gap between healthcare and AI, empowering professionals to navigate the intricate landscape of artificial intelligence and data science. By acquiring these skills, students will be equipped to drive positive transformations in the healthcare industry. The university is, furthermore, committed to investing in the necessary labs, facilities, and manpower to ensure that this Institute/College becomes fully developed and stands as a key pillar alongside the other six established colleges at the university.

The Gulf Medical university has 24 accredited programmes all specialised in health professions education and has graduated over 3,500 students, with students from over 96 nationalities which form 60 per cent of health professions every year and 20 per cent doctors every year graduating from UAE. The admission is open to various programmes at the university. For more information, visit www.gmu.ac.ae.