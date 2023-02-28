The unstoppable business leader and innovator: Vehid Abdullahi

To succeed in business, you are required to have a variety of different skills, but some fundamental traits are essential for any businessperson to possess. Understanding and developing these traits can help you to excel in the world of business. First and foremost, successful entrepreneurs must be driven and motivated. This means having a strong desire to succeed and the determination to see projects and plans through to completion. They must also be organised and able to manage their time efficiently. Keeping track of deadlines, tasks, and schedules is essential for success. In addition to being organised, successful businesspeople must possess excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. Who knows this better than Vehid Abdullahi, who possesses a knack for identifying problems and developing creative solutions, which has helped him gain a commendable position in the business sphere? Abdullahi says that to ensure success, it is important to have a combination of skills, knowledge, and traits that will allow you to thrive in any business environment. Some essential traits that can help you succeed in business, according to him, are self-confidence in your abilities, decisions, and ideas, which will help you take risks and be more assertive in business dealings, and adaptability, as business environments can change quickly and it is important to be able to adapt quickly to the ever-changing landscape. Being able to think on your feet and come up with creative solutions to a problem can help you stay ahead of the competition. He has been successful in his business endeavours by following these diligently, which has led to his far-flung success. His most successful venture has been Pallapay, which he started in 2021. The payment solution platform allows businesses to accept, process and disburse crypto payments. Apart from this, he also founded Palladium Payment Services LLC, which is a reliable and secure payment provider in the Middle East, being an authorised card issuer and payment aggregator for UnionPay. What's more, he recently received a Taqdeer award from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which he says comes across as a huge accomplishment for him.

