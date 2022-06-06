The power of higher education in the UAE

Abigail Davenport, Campus Manager, Strathclyde Business School Dubai

Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 10:38 AM

Strathclyde Business School in the UAE has a rich history working with the Ministry of Education and ensuring our CAA accreditation is the jewel in the crown of our already triple accredited (AMBA EQUIS and AACSB) business school. We are focused on quality and driven by our mission of being ‘a place of useful learning’ and we believe our values resonate and dovetail with the vision and development in the UAE.

The UAE’s 'National Strategy for Education 2030' ensures the continuation of the journey to excellence and leadership throughout the country. The priority of excellence in education in the region is clear, from equipping the nation for innovative and creative solutions to leading excellence in the UAE into the future. Indeed, the significant structural changes and appointment of Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi as the minister for education demonstrate the renewed focus and impetus.

The UAE’s mission is to promote educational excellence across institutions of higher learning in consistency with international standards. Strathclyde Business School has been present in the UAE delivering the executive MBA since 1995, as part of the higher education community driving the essential characteristics of an international institution. As a result, students can be confident that they will be provided with a high-quality international education. We are regularly ranked in the Financial Times’ top 100 ranking of the best international executive MBA programmes, and last year Strathclyde was in the top 10 of UK programmes in this ranking.

Research also informs the teaching at Strathclyde and Strathclyde performed very strongly in the most recent Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, the latest national assessment of the UK’s higher education research profile. Almost 90 per cent of research produced by the University of Strathclyde was rated ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’ in the REF 2021. In a reflection of Strathclyde as ‘the place of useful learning’, the university’s impact and research environment were recognised as particularly strong.

Business school admissions

Admission to a highly ranking business school can be challenging, time consuming and sometimes stressful as you wait to hear about admission to the programme. Making the decision to develop yourself and study a programme is a big decision in itself, so finding the space and time away from work, family and life to study and develop can often seem indulgent.

Studying at a high level as a working professional, it is crucial that the course and the institution are right for you. Whether you dip in with a short master-class or a bespoke course, or jump straight into a full degree programme, there must be a clear value and tangible impact that can be harnessed with this new knowledge.

During the admissions process for our executive MBA programme, for example, we get to know every candidate, their background, their current career and their aspirations. We seek to understand what motivates applicants and learn how they are making a positive impact in their community now and how they intend to in the future. This is important for us and is key to our mission in the UAE. We feel a personal approach like this benefits both the applicant and the business school, ensuring we have a great mix of dedicated and enthusiastic students on each cohort. Our executive MBA is challenging, intensive and highly rewarding, and we will always aim to provide the best individual advice and guidance to all applicants.

In the words of our esteemed leader, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan: “University is not just a field of pure academic study; rather, it is a centre of glorious intellectual, civilisational and cultural enlightenment."

Ghadeer Alrjoub, current student and project finance analyst, said: "The admissions process to the executive MBA was very straightforward. The applicant must apply online, and once all required paperwork goes through, the applicant is called for an interview which makes the whole process personal and inviting. The flexibility of the programme is also convenient for individuals with busy working schedules and the classes fall during weekends which promotes a healthy work life and study balance. What appeals to me most, is that the programme provides real-life case studies which I can successfully apply in my daily work."

Reem Dabat, marketing and recruitment officer at Strathclyde Business School, said: "When recruiting to our executive MBA programme, we meet our students one on one that helps us understand their motivations and how the programme will impact their personal learning and development. This personal approach ensures we have a diverse cohort dedicated to making themselves better leaders of the future, which resonates with the UAE’s vision as a knowledge hub and leading economy in several sectors."