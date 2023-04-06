The passion and determination behind Scorpion Property's rise to the top in Dubai

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:46 PM

With over 2,000 registered real estate brokerages in Dubai competing for success, what does it take to consistently stay on top? It takes pure passion, sheer hard work and determination. Scorpion Property has done it again. Scorpion has been once again awarded the top broker award by Emaar, Dubai’s leading developer, making it among the top 20 brokerages in Dubai, a position it has consistently held since its inception in 2020. Within a short span of time, the company has also established itself as a top broker for other prominent developers, such as Tilal Al Ghaf and other major developers, by consistently winning awards quarterly and annually. Talk about the fastest growing real estate company in Dubai, we say Scorpion Property it is.

Neeraj Mishra, CEO, Scorpion Property receiving the award from Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Board Member, Emaar and Amit Jain, Group CEO, Emaar

Scorpion Property opened its doors in 2020 with a business model that catered to the post-pandemic lifestyle. Neeraj Mishra, a modern businessman and CEO of Scorpion Property, identified the need for a lifestyle-based real estate agency and created a niche company that focuses on providing the best value for its investors. Ever since its launch, the company has made a significant impact on the real estate market in Dubai, having sold over $4 billion worth of properties.

When asked what sets Scorpion apart from the many other brokerages in Dubai, Neeraj replied, "We have never made a sale just for the sake of selling. Our primary focus is always on getting our investors the returns and capital appreciation their property deserves. We believe that our real job begins after the sale, and we pride ourselves on our after-sales service."

The company is witnessing an influx of investors from all over the world attracted to Dubai's lucrative property market. Talking about Dubai’s stellar performance in real estate in recent years, the CEO said: “Dubai’s real estate market success is no accident — the market's success is due to carefully crafted legislation”. With annual rental returns exceeding five per cent, Dubai's property market is highly attractive to global investors, outperforming other major cities like New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Dubai's zero tax, stable currency, visa reforms and strategic location also make it an appealing opportunity for individuals and investors looking to purchase real estate in Dubai.

So, what's next for Scorpion Property? With an eye on the future, Neeraj aims to take the company to new heights by diversifying into luxury real estate development, a natural next step for this thriving business. In pursuit of this goal, he is currently focused on developing high-end residential properties in Dubai's prime locations, which will be sure to leave a mark on the city's skyline. But Neeraj's ambitions don't stop there. As a longtime enthusiast of the hospitality industry, he is exploring opportunities to open restaurants and cafes in Dubai and beyond, bringing his distinctive vision to the world of dining and hospitality. As a dynamic entrepreneur, Neeraj remains open to other opportunities that come his way and is poised to lead Scorpion brand towards a bright and prosperous future under his visionary leadership.

When questioned about the company's hiring policy, Neeraj emphasised that Scorpion Property is actively seeking new talent who share the company's passion for excellence and commitment to the real estate industry. He highlighted the importance of bringing on driven and creative individuals who can help the company continue to grow and provide exceptional value to clients.

“Dubai has been a significant contributor to our success, and we believe in giving back to the community that has provided us with such great opportunities. We are dedicated to becoming the go-to real estate brokerage in Dubai, providing unparalleled value to our investors through our expertise and exceptional services. We are committed to making a positive impact on the city and its people, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside Dubai's thriving economy,” Neeraj concluded.