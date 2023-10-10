The Festive Vibe - An unforgettable fashion exhibition experience

Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 5:20 PM

The fashion scene in Dubai keeps evolving and thriving, with numerous fashion exhibitions showcasing breathtaking designs and creations. Amidst this vast array of events, one stood out tall, leaving a lasting impression – The Festive Vibe.

Laila Rahhal El Atfani, goodwill ambassador, The Royal House of Queen Sheba Crown Senator, graced the event as the chief guest. She formally inaugurated the event and visited the various stalls, appreciating the exquisite curation by The Vibe.

At the heart of The Festive Vibe are its talented and visionary curators, Natasha Abdulla and Rahila Merchant, who meticulously handpicked and curated exclusive couture collections from celebrity designers across Pakistan and India. The Festive Vibe brought together an impressive lineup of celebrity designers from South Asia. From HSY, Private Collections, Antar-Agni to Sana Safinaz and many more, all added grandeur and uniqueness to the exhibition.

The magnitude of The Festive Vibe's success was further amplified by the presence of Dubai's crème de la crème, who eagerly explored the stunning displays and shopped for the latest trends. To enhance the experience for shoppers and ensure they stepped out in style, The Festive Vibe also provided the services of an expert stylist who offered personalised styling advice to visitors.

The Festive Vibe stood out as the showstopper in a sea of fashion exhibitions. Its unique concept, impeccable curation, and electrifying atmosphere set it apart. With its resounding success, The Festive Vibe has firmly established itself as a premier fashion destination in Dubai. Fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate its next edition in February 2024, knowing they will embark on a fashion journey like no other.