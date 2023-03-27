The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM)

Mon 27 Mar 2023

is climbing the QS rankings year on year

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa region, and thirteenth globally in the QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings 2023.

“We have been working in the hospitality industry for over 22 years and have contributed to its continuous growth. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the consistent performances, dedication, and cooperation we receive from our faculty, academic and industry partners, and our incredible year-over-year graduates who have been a part of our success story”, says Jeroen Greven, management director, EAHM.

QS is in its 19th year of publishing international rankings. It conducts a large global survey with over 100,000 responses from academics and employers to determine the top universities for hospitality and leisure management. The academic reputation ranking incorporates employer and student feedback as well as research citations.

The employer reputation ranking is based on the perceived prestige of graduates at a given institution as regarded by peers in the industry. EAHM has consistently scored highly in these categories for the year 2023.