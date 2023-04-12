The American Legal Center celebrates another successful US Golden Visa seminar

Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:19 PM

On April 9, expat residents in the UAE attended The American Legal Center seminar on the US golden visa at the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai. Over 150 participants signed up to attend this seminar hosted by US licensed lawyers in Dubai showing high demand among GCC residents to learn about the US golden visa. With no empty seats, Sunday’s event set an all-time attendance record.

Participants questioned the ins and outs of the US golden visa and how best to navigate this US government immigration programme. "Since the inception of the EB-5 program in 1990, the U.S. golden visa has been highly popular among families aiming to access America,” says Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Center, the leading experts on the US golden visa in the Middle East. "The programme simply requires a redeemable investment of $800,000 in exchange for US Green Cards for the entire family."

The event’s success is largely due to the solid reputation of The American Legal Center as the best firm in the Middle East for the EB-5 programme. The team of US licensed lawyers and professionals at The American Legal Center have an excellent track record having successfully filed the most EB-5 applications out of the GCC region. Claiming that in June 2021, the firm filed six per cent of all global US golden visa applications.

Some of the attendees had interesting questions about this immigration programme. “What are some issues specific to Indian nationals with regard to the U.S. golden visa,” asked one attendee. The American Legal Center was readily prepared to provide distinct solutions for each nationality, such as providing information on a new category of reserved EB-5 visas specifically useful for Indian expats residing in Dubai.

One attendee commented that the US golden visa is surprisingly cheaper than other comparable immigration programmes, especially given that the $800,000 investment is refunded to the investor after approximately five years from the date of investment. "I attended this event not knowing if the information presented would be useful given that firms in Dubai usually want to charge a heavy fee before providing any sort of consultation,” said one attendee, “but I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of information Shai presented to us and the time he took to answer our questions after the presentation was done. I will be scheduling a consultation with them at their offices to discuss the program further.”

The American Legal Center plans to host more seminars on the US golden visa during this year to continue educating the Middle East market about this immigration route. Their team will post more information on their website once details of their upcoming seminars are finalised.