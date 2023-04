TCL partners with Arsenal to enhance consumer engagement in the Middle East, Africa and Europe

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM

TCL, a Global top-two TV brand, has announced a new partnership with Arsenal Football Club. The collaboration will give Arsenal supporters in the UK, Middle East and Africa more opportunities to engage with the club, while also increasing TCL’s expanding footprint in sports by becoming the club’s Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner in those markets.

With a mission to inspire greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on people around the world and the new partnership aims to engage supporters around their common passion for football.

TCL will provide Arsenal supporters with exclusive club content and exciting deals on a product range including TVs, white goods and home appliances. Supporters will have the opportunity to participate in competitions and games with the lucky winners receiving official Arsenal gifts and merchandise. TCL will also invite its customers to watch live matches at Emirates Stadium as well as meet and greet with current players and legends.

"We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world," said Sunny Yang, general manager of TCL Middle East and Africa. "This partnership will allow us to bring our innovative and high-quality products to Arsenal's passionate and loyal supporter base in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. Our values of progression, positivity and inspiration are aligned with those of Arsenal and we’re excited to work together to engage supporters around the world in their common love for football."

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer, Arsenal, said: "We are delighted to welcome TCL to our family of partners. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both Arsenal and TCL to engage with our supporters in the Middle East, Africa and the UK. We look forward to working closely with TCL to bring the best viewing experience to our fans in the region."

Leaders on and off the field – The powerful pairing of technology and sports

TCL recognises that TVs have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world, by immersing them in the action that unfolds on screen. Of all the TV content available, there is undeniably something magical about watching live sports and feeling the same emotion that millions of other viewers across the world are feeling at the same time. With its range of XL screens measuring up to 98”, TCL ensures consumers never miss a moment of the action and makes them feel like they are right there on the sidelines.