Tadbeer visa vs family visa in the UAE: Making budget-friendly choices

For expatriates moving to the UAE, the visa choice for their loved ones is a critical decision. While the traditional family visa has been the norm, the Tadbeer visa has gained popularity as a more affordable alternative. The Tadbeer visa offers a cost-effective solution compared to the standard family visa in the UAE

By Mohammad Hussam Omar Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 2:33 PM

Understanding the family visa

The family visa, also known as the UAE Residence Visa for family members, lets expats in the UAE sponsor immediate family, like spouses, kids, and parents. While it's great for keeping families together, it can strain finances due to associated costs.

The costs of a family visa

1. Sponsorship fees: To get a family visa, the sponsoring expat has to pay substantial sponsorship fees, which can vary depending on the sponsoring entity, like an employer or an individual.

2. Housing requirements: Most UAE emirates mandate suitable housing for family members, often requiring bigger accommodations, which hikes up living expenses.

3. Health insurance: Sponsoring families typically means getting them health insurance, an added cost due to potentially high premiums.

4. Renewal fees: Family visas need regular renewal, incurring extra expenses each time.

Tadbeer visa: A pocket-friendly option

The Tadbeer visa, however, provides a more budget-friendly way to bring domestic help like housemaids, nannies, or caregivers to the UAE. Here's why it's a cost-effective choice:

• Lower Sponsorship Fees: Tadbeer visa fees are generally lower than those for family visas, making it a more economical option for hiring domestic help.

• Shared accommodation: Domestic workers usually share accommodation with their employers, negating the need for pricey housing arrangements.

• Reduced health insurance costs: Health insurance requirements for domestic workers are often more wallet-friendly compared to those for family members.

• Flexible contract terms: Tadbeer visa contracts are usually more flexible in duration, allowing sponsors to hire help for shorter periods without the long-term commitment of a family visa.

Conclusion

In the UAE, the Tadbeer visa is emerging as a budget-friendly alternative to the traditional family visa. While the family visa allows for keeping loved ones nearby, it comes with significant financial burdens, including sponsorship fees, housing, health insurance, and renewal costs. Conversely, the Tadbeer visa offers a more economical solution for hiring domestic workers, making it an appealing choice for those seeking savings while enjoying life and work in the UAE. Before deciding, expats should assess their specific needs and financial situation to determine the most suitable visa option for them.

Mohammad Hussam Omar is founder of Excellence Domestic Workers Services Center LLC.