Sunmarke School announces outstanding A-Level and BTEC exam results for the seventh consecutive year

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM

For the seventh consecutive year, Sunmarke School has announced A-Level and BTEC examination results of which the whole community can be very proud.

Within the core subjects, some truly world class results were achieved by students faced with increasing grade boundaries and who were arguably the most Covid-affected year group on record. 81 per cent of grades in mathematics, science and English were A*-B, firmly placing the core subjects within the outstanding KHDA category. Within Mathematics, 53 per cent of all grades were at the very top level of A*-A, an increase of eight per cent from 2022, with Sunmarke students bucking the international trend of decreasing top-end grades as a result of increased grade boundaries.

In the sciences (chemistry, biology and physics), 63 per cent of grades were A*-A; this was also an increase on previous years’ results. Engineering is a popular pathway for Sunmarke students, with 83 per cent of those studying both mathematics and physics combined achieving A*-A. Similarly, those students aiming to study Medicine at university and taking biology and chemistry achieved 55 per cent of grades at A*-A.

The uniqueness of a Sunmarke education is the variety of pathways on offer. We must, therefore, celebrate the fantastic outcomes achieved within the BTEC pathway (Creative media, enterprise and entrepreneurship, IT and hospitality). Students achieved amazing results, with 61 per cent of grades at D or D* (distinction or distinction*). Sunmarke’s overall pass rate was 100 per cent.

Nicholas Rickford, principal at Sunmarke School, said: "As a school community, we are once again delighted with an outstanding set of A-Level results. Following our excellent IB results earlier in the summer, and outstanding BTEC outcomes, Sunmarke students have achieved at the highest level across multiple Post-16 curriculum pathways. Indeed, we remain one of the only schools in the UAE and the world to be able to offer the IB Diploma and IB Career-related Programme in Years 12 and 13, in addition to A-Level and BTEC programmes. Our impressive track record of public examination results clearly shows that Sunmarke ranks among the very best schools in terms of the quality of teaching, personalised support and guidance. We now look forward to celebrating our graduating students’ successes at their universities of choice."

Reflecting on this year’s results Tariq Bell, head of secondary school, said: “These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of all the pupils and teachers at Sunmarke. We are so proud of the collaborative efforts that have achieved these brilliant results and wish our leavers the very best of luck as they embark on the next stage of their educational journey. In the coming years we will build upon these results to ensure that Sunmarke School continues to provide every child with the best platform for their future. As a school, we endeavour to achieve the highest grades possible for every child. However, school is about so much more, and we are proud at Sunmarke that our leavers also move on with the 21st century skills that will make them extremely successful in a world as yet unwritten."

