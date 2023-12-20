Successful book launch: Dunes of Diversity: A Tapestry of UAE Life

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 9:00 AM

In a remarkable event, the high school students of Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej successfully launched their book, "Dunes of Diversity: A Tapestry of UAE Life," at the Expo City's COP28.

The book launch was a celebration of the UAE's rich biodiversity, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and responsibility towards the nation's natural heritage among high school students. This event marked a significant step in inspiring a generation to value and preserve the UAE's diverse ecosystems.

About the book:

'Dunes of Diversity' presents a collection of 16 short stories written by the talented students of Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej. These stories, set against the vivid landscapes of the UAE, highlight the lives of native animals and the critical need for environmental conservation. The book is both a literary and educational journey, emphasizing ecological awareness.

Event highlights:

Opening remarks were made by one of the young authors, Nareen Habibi with a warm welcome to guests and an introduction about the book and its young authors.

Samira AlAwadhi, principal of Al Mawakeb AlKhawaneej, stated: “This project is not solely about nurturing literary talents; it is a manifestation of our commitment as an educational institution to instil in our students a sense of responsibility towards the environment. We are incredibly proud of how they have embraced this challenge, demonstrating an understanding of sustainability that extends beyond the classroom. They are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are the change-makers of today.”

Jumana Badri and Youssef Kobrosly, student authors shared their writing journey and inspirations, along with reading selected excerpts from their stories.

Salama Al Araidi a high school student performed her poetic rendition, inspired by the beauty and diversity of nature.

Guest speakers:

Dubai Municipality has mentioned that: "We are delighted to announce the collaboration between Dubai Municipality and Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej School. Workshops have been organised on the Dubai Municipality platform in the Green Zone at Cop28.

This collaboration provides opportunities for interaction between students and teachers of Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej and experts from Dubai Municipality, particularly in the field of environmental sustainability. Additionally, during this collaboration, a book was launched, further contributing to the exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Together, we share a commitment to fostering a sustainable planet for future generations."

Insights were shared by Shaikha AlShaafar, a representative from the Ministry of Education and Kaiwan Taqdees, advisory board and steering committee of My Zalu extended his deepest gratitude to Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej school and its leadership for their support of this project not forgetting the remarkable students who have embarked on this journey with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Closing remarks: A heartfelt thanks was extended to guests, sponsors, and contributors, culminating in a book signing session.

The event was not just a showcase of young talent but also a powerful message of our collective duty towards our planet. The attendees were deeply moved and inspired by the students' passion and dedication to environmental preservation.

The event concluded with a book signing session where attendees received autographed copies from the young authors.