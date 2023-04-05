Steve Madden unveils 'Heritage Reflection' featuring Fozaza

Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 12:41 PM

Steve Madden, a leading fashion footwear brand of the Apparel Group, has launched an exclusive Ramadan Collection called Heritage Reflection and has tied up with Saudi-Lebanese influencer Fozaza to be the face of their Ramadan campaign. The collection features high-quality, contemporary designs that reflect the fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary fashion, perfect for the holy month. As a brand ambassador for the collection, Fozaza brings her unique creative vision and personal style, honed from her impressive career as a fashion influencer, blogger, and TV personality. This collaboration between Steve Madden and Fozaza celebrates the Middle Eastern culture and offers customers a stunning range for the Ramadan season.

"We are thrilled to unveil our captivating Ramadan collection, Heritage Reflections, in collaboration with the remarkable Fozaza. At Apparel Group, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of fashion, and this exclusive partnership reinforces our commitment to offer our GCC customers a seamless fusion of tradition and modern trends. As leaders in the industry, we understand the importance of cultural nuances and the significance of the Holy Month. With this collection, we aim to not only elevate our customers' wardrobe but also celebrate the rich Middle Eastern heritage that inspires us. We are also honoured to associate with Fozaza, a renowned personality who brings her unique style and charisma to the collection, further enhancing its appeal to our customers," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO at Apparel Group.

“Happy to be the face of Steve Madden's Ramadan/Eid collection full of sparkles and dreams. It’s a fashion forward, chic brand that caters to all which is what I love the most. Also, working with a passionate group like Apparel Group has been a dream and the cherry on top. Can’t wait for more fashionable adventures together,” said Alanoud Badr, also known as Fozaza.

Heritage Reflections showcases the glitz and glamour synonymous with the season. The collection is designed to dazzle at family feasts, featuring bold styles, elegant embellishments, and luxurious materials. Clear vinyl with glittering rhinestones, satin adorned with delicate pearls, and gold mirror foil with dramatic accents perfectly complement traditional modest Ramadan attire, ensuring a seamless and stylish transition from daytime to Eid celebrations.

In addition to the striking women's collection, the Steve Madden Men's collection remains true to seasonal tradition with a selection of sophisticated Arabic slippers proudly made in the UAE. Crafted from premium Italian leather and featuring embossed and woven detailing, these versatile slippers strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, taking you effortlessly from the office to Iftar gatherings.

The Steve Madden x Fozaza Ramadan collection is specifically tailored for the brand's discerning local clientele in the GCC region. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your Ramadan wardrobe with these exclusive, limited-edition designs that effortlessly blend tradition with modern fashion trends.