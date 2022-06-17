Sterling Perfumes Industries won ‘Smart Innovation Award’

Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC is the winner of the CXODX.com Awards under the ‘Smart Innovation’ category at the second edition of Future Workspace Summit and Awards organised by CXODX. Created in 1998, Sterling Perfumes provides a diverse range of fragrances and cosmetics aligned to market and client needs across the globe. Sterling Perfumes operates under Fakhruddin Holdings — a leading conglomerate in the Middle East.

CXODX, the leading technology platform for CXOs in the region organised the second annual edition series of the CXODX Future Workspace Summit & Awards this year and introduced the ‘Smart Innovation Awards’ for businesses born in the UAE. They have acknowledged the businesses that have reimagined the models in their domains with digital technologies. Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC is a winner in this category across industries. This category honoured the companies that have been founded in the UAE and have driven innovation in their domains of focus using new technologies.

Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, chairman of Sterling Perfumes Industries, said: “As we lay a strong foundation through our traditional business, we also understand that change is the only constant and that the future of the business is digital. I am proud to share that Sterling is set to create our digital footprint and leave a mark. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to be an agile and forward thinkers. As it is rightly said, change is the only constant; it’s time to embrace complete digital transformation and e-commerce as is also in the UAE's Centennial Plan 2071.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic that hit 2021, Sterling Perfumes tapped into the consumer behaviour that moved dramatically toward online channels and responded in turn. Sterling has successfully and deliberately digitally marked the products allowing us to reach out to newer and broader audiences with ease and speed. One noteworthy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been to amplify what is conceivable with digital transformation. The E-commerce model was launched in a record time of 30 days during lockdown through a hybrid model of working for the creation of a seamless digital customer experience.

Sterling Perfumes works on an automated mode of operation at the production level. All of the machinery and processes are pre-defined for speedy production. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it became abundantly clear that the company's customer service digitalisation (CSD) investment is unquestionably the right approach. Sterling can be coined as an innovative company that could pivot on a dime and flip the business model overnight.