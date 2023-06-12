Startup nealthy's strategic move to Dubai signals Web3's growing global influence

The blockchain, crypto and NFT industries have experienced exponential growth in recent years, revolutionising decentralised systems, transparency, and efficiency

By Shagun Sharma Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 1:15 AM

Web3 startup nealthy has announced that it is now headquartered in Dubai. The 'high-flying' project is focusing on helping individuals invest in the digital asset space through indices. This strategic decision demonstrates Dubai's commitment to becoming a global hub for innovation, blockchain technology and forward-thinking solutions. It also highlights the growing influence of Web3 and the immense potential it holds for transforming traditional financial systems.

The blockchain, crypto and NFT industries have experienced exponential growth in recent years, revolutionising decentralised systems, transparency, and efficiency. With NFT marketplaces attracting a staggering 100 million unique monthly visitors in the past year alone, it is clear that there is a substantial demand for digital asset investment opportunities. However, many potential investors still face barriers when it comes to navigating the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

This is where nealthy steps in, offering index tokens that mirror the structure of traditional exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By leveraging on-chain vaults to store multiple digital assets, building diversified portfolios and issuing underlying indicator tokens, nealthy simplifies the investment process and opens doors to global participation. Their flagship token, $nNFTS, which is pegged to recognised blue-chip NFTs, enables people worldwide to access and invest in digital assets with ease.

Dubai's supportive environment for Web3 innovation

The decision to establish its corporate headquarters in Dubai reflects nealthy's strategic foresight. Dubai has long been recognised as a crypto-friendly region and a haven for innovation, tourism, collectibles and luxury. Operating from this bustling hub will undoubtedly provide nealthy with access to a diverse range of customers, investors, partners and collaborators who can help drive its mission forward. The company's leadership team acknowledges the immense potential this move holds for expanding their operations and bringing nealthy's solutions to a wider user base.

Furthermore, Dubai's establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the world's first independent regulatory authority for virtual assets, aligns perfectly with nealthy's objectives. This regulatory framework ensures a conducive environment for the growth of the Web3 industry, offering stability, transparency, and investor protection. And nealthy's decision to establish its presence in Dubai underscores the region's commitment to fostering blockchain innovation and supporting startups in this space.

From a user perspective, nealthy's emphasis on security and transparency adds another layer of trust. By conducting proof of reserve processes on the Ethereum network and storing assets in secured smart contracts, nealthy provides a robust infrastructure to safeguard user assets and investments. These features instil confidence in investors, making nealthy an appealing solution for those seeking reliable and convenient investment tools.

Unlocking the potential of Web3 investment

As nealthy continues to develop and release new products and updates in the coming weeks and months, it is evident that the company is poised to become a pioneer in the Web3 industry. Their mission to lower entry barriers, minimise risks, and provide a gateway for everyone to enter the financial world of Web3 aligns perfectly with Dubai's vision for innovation and inclusivity.

— Shagun Sharma is an independent NFT journalist.