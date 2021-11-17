Spirit of giving

Bluemina managing partner attends Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy event

Bluemina dontes to St Christopher Children's Home during Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy event

Bluemina's Managing Partner and representative Bashar Daoud joined Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr Honorable Timothy Harris, and CEO of the CIU, Les Khan, in attending Saint Kitts and Nevis embassy's exclusive event on November 15 in Dubai. During the ceremony, Daoud initiated a generous contribution of $20,000 to St Christopher Children's Home in support of providing children with a brighter future.

St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme launched in 1984 is one of the oldest and strongest country programmes in the world, and is a highly demanded programme at Bluemina.