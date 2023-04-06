South Australian software company finds success in Dubai

L to R: Sidharth Mehta, regional director MENA and India, Department for Trade & Investment — South Australia, Rachel Kidwell, founder, TCPinpoint, Rajesh Moily, CEO, MediaLogic, and Pradeep Mohan, head of marketing, MediaLogic

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 1:24 PM

A South Australian software company – specialising in a process that designs unique retail spaces – has caught the eye of a Dubai-based technology distributor, following support from the overseas office of the Department for Trade and Investment.

TCPinpoint – based at Adelaide’s Stone & Chalk Startup Hub – has signed a two-year agreement with Medialogic, in the UAE. Founded by Rachel Kidwell, who has two decades of retail tenancy delivery experience, TCPinpoint is already used widely in Australia and the US.

The company’s software uses a cloud-based platform to enable clients to manage the delivery of their properties from anywhere by tracking performance metrics and milestones with powerful dashboards and portfolio reporting.

The new partnership in the UAE with Medialogic will enable customers to take advantage of having support in the same time zone.

Medialogic is a well-established technology distributor within the UAE operating in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) and India regions with rapid expansion into Asian Pacific markets.

Working with some of the most established names within construction, real estate and retail landscape, TCPinpoint’s solution is a logical extension of the company’s current offerings to these sectors.

Working with the Department for Trade and Investment’s MENA office, based in Dubai, Kidwell visited Dubai several times to meet with Medialogic, and to seek insight into the market to identify opportunities.

It is expected that another 4.5 million sq m of retail space will be delivered in the GCC region before 2026, taking the total to 23 million sq m. TCPinpoint aims to take advantage of this growth to align companies with one version of truth rather than running their retail design and delivery process through Excel.

Nick Champion, minister, said: "This partnership is a great example of the support our international offices can provide to companies looking to expand overseas. TCPinpoint has built a solid foundation of customers in the Australian market and, because of this partnership with Medialogic, the company will be able to grow their development team here providing highly skilled roles for South Australians."

"Our overseas office network can support South Australian companies across key sectors of growth that require assistance with market intelligence and insights, and I’d encourage companies to reach out to the team to learn how they can help," he added.

Rachel Kidwell, founder at TCPinpoint, said: "The MENA office of the Department for Trade and Investment, through Regional Director MENA and India Sidharth Mehta, has provided exceptional insights into the market across all of our exploration visits. Our initial main focus was to identify opportunities in-market to understand how to best work with the intricacies of the market and ensure we can align ourselves with their needs whilst educating them on the benefits we provide."

"Sid’s prompt communication, patience in explaining market terminology and historical references and introductions have been instrumental in formulating our future plans for the region and enabling this strategic partnership with Medialogic," Kidwell added.

Rajesh Moily, CEO at Medialogic, said: "Medialogic is focused on helping clients accelerate their digital transformation.TCPinpoint’s solution offers an excellent opportunity to solve fundamental pain points and help our clients build efficiencies, save costs and simplify retail delivery and tenancy management. Retail delivery is largely managed manually and still seems to be far removed from digital initiatives within a retail development or real estate organisation, leading to issues from rental disputes, delayed rents, costs and lack of visibility and transparency. We believe TCPinpoint allows us to offer our clients an integrated solution that addresses both strategic as well as tactical aspects with easy-to-use software."