Solving risk vs return conundrum by Secvolt

By Ammar Tarique Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:52 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:54 PM

Have you ever imagined what you could accomplish with your great intellect and a fantastic team behind you? Let us give you a glimpse of what it looks like since we already have an exceptional team here. We’re elevated to tell you about how you can also live your dream life just like talented young men who are the co-founders of a thriving firm! Secvolt’s quant system development started four years ago by Divakar, who has been working on the zenith of quant-based investment management systems since 2016 and he has been unstoppable ever since.

What makes him a part of the cream of this domain? Well, he examined historical data on cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities dating back to the 1980s. The 157 strategies from top fund managers around the world were combined with patterns and back-tested. It led to the creation of Secvolt.

This quantitative investment management aims to protect and grow your wealth. It takes a team to make an idea a reality, and Secvolt has an experienced and phenomenal team. DivakarChoudhary (CEO), Ashish Verma (CTO) and Hanif Shaikh(CMO) founded the company. They each played a unique role in transforming Secvolt into a market-beating machine. Divakar built the core quant systems that manage risk by leveraging his unrivalled knowledge and skills gained through his time in the market. Ashish, on the other hand, has been Secvolt’s technical backbone. Hanif Shaikh, a career entrepreneur, and marketing expert helped promote this venture with his great networks.

Quants identify profitable trading opportunities using computer algorithms based on mathematical models. Every year, they increase the total volume of the protocol by an average of 827%. Last year, its volume was $52,000,000, doing more than $400,000 in a single day. It took 32,797 decisions with high leverage to reach a total of 89 decisions per day. The system outperformed every index, hedge fund, and staking protocol last year. Its quantitatively driven strategy ensures consistent growth. Clients are safeguarded against market volatility and movements affecting their portfolios.

In these four years full of challenges and opportunities, Secvolt is on a mission to change the face of the wealth management industry. A quest to provide a credible alternative for high-net-worth individuals to diversify their portfolios and manage their risk profile. Their growing clientele attests to the fact that they are steadily progressing toward their goal. The vision has become a reality, and the reality is that the ‘Secvolt way is the only way to solve your risk-return conundrum.’

Ammar Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.